Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 2/4-2/9/19:Basketball Home Tuesday vs. Page, Away on Friday at Ragsdale HS
Monday, February 04
No events scheduled
Tuesday, February 05
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Page High School Away
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Basketball Page High School Home
6:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Page High School Away
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Basketball Page High School Home
Wednesday, February 06
4:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball T Wingate Andrews High School Home
Thursday, February 07
9:00 AM Coed Varsity Swimming NCHSAA State Meet Away
Friday, February 08
4:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Ragsdale High School Home
5:00 PM Boys Varsity Wrestling NCHSAA Individual Regionals Away
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Basketball Ragsdale High School Away
6:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Ragsdale High School Home
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Basketball Ragsdale High School Away
Saturday, February 09
TBA Dance Competition (School)
9:00 AM Boys Varsity Wrestling NCHSAA Individual Regionals Away
4:00 PM Coed Varsity Indoor Track NCHSAA State Meet Away
