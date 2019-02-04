Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 2/4-2/9/19:Basketball Home Tuesday vs. Page, Away on Friday at Ragsdale HS

Posted by Press Release on February 4, 2019 at 11:20 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Monday, February 04
No events scheduled

Tuesday, February 05
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Page High School Away
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Basketball Page High School Home
6:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Page High School Away
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Basketball Page High School Home

Wednesday, February 06
4:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball T Wingate Andrews High School Home

Thursday, February 07
9:00 AM Coed Varsity Swimming NCHSAA State Meet Away

Friday, February 08
4:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Ragsdale High School Home
5:00 PM Boys Varsity Wrestling NCHSAA Individual Regionals Away
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Basketball Ragsdale High School Away
6:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Ragsdale High School Home
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Basketball Ragsdale High School Away

Saturday, February 09
TBA Dance Competition (School)
9:00 AM Boys Varsity Wrestling NCHSAA Individual Regionals Away
4:00 PM Coed Varsity Indoor Track NCHSAA State Meet Away

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top