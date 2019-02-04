Ragsdale Tiger Swim Team/ Strong Representation at State Regionals/Freshman Tars headed to State Championships

ELEVEN RAGSDALE TIGER SWIMMERS PARTICIPATE IN NCHSAA REGIONALS STRONG PERFORMANCE TURNED IN BY DIAMOND R SWIMMERS

Courtesy of Brian Herndon, Ragsdale High School Director of Athletics

Ragsdale’s Tiger Swim Program was well-represented at this past weekend’s NCHSAA Regionals held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Our Swimmers performed well, and represented the DIAMOND R in a manner that makes me proud to be a RAGSDALE TIGER! Congratulations to this impressive group, and to our entire Ragsdale Tiger Swim Program for your tremendous work ethic and commitment to excellence! An additional congratulation goes to Tiger Freshman, Robert Tars. Tars performance qualified him to advance in the State Championships this Thursday at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary. Below are our Ragsdale Swimmers who qualified for the honor of participating in the NCHSAA Regionals. GREAT JOB RAGSDALE TIGER SWIM TEAM!

Congratulations NCHSAA Regional Participants- Ragsdale Tigers: Emma Lewis, Tyler Belcastro, Abby Larrick, Connor Tobin, Maddie Gipp, Aubrey Peoples, Robert Tars, Cooper Jones, Aaron Newman, Thomas Ulrich and Emiliana Vicard.

Photos attached are from this past Saturday’s NCHSAA regionals at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

To see photos attached, Click On the link below…..

www.dropbox.com/sh/oo7ut5kp64gktzg/AAD3Thhdmn4bvqHN0nN2G6n9a?dl=0