Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 2/4-2/9/19:Basketball Home Tuesday vs. Eastern Guilford, Away Friday vs. Southern Guilford HS/Wrestling Regionals at SEG on Friday and Saturday
02/05/19 Tuesday Basketball JV Women’s A 5:00 PM Eastern Guilford
02/05/19 Tuesday Basketball V Women’s H 6:00 PM Eastern Guilford Alamance Jazzy Jumpers both Halftime SE Gymnasium
02/05/19 Tuesday Basketball JV Men’s A 6:30 PM Eastern Guilford
02/05/19 Tuesday Basketball V Men’s H 7:30 PM Eastern Guilford Alamance Jazzy Jumpers both Halftime SE Gymnasium
02/06/19 Wednesday Basketball JV Women’s A 5:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High
02/06/19 Wednesday Basketball JV Men’s A 7:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High
02/08/19 Friday Swimming V Men & Women’s A TBA TBA Swimming State Championship @ TAC
02/08/19 Friday Track V Men & Women’s A 8:00 AM Indoor State Meet 3A Indoor State Championships @JDL
02/08/19 Friday Basketball JV Men’s A 5:00 PM Southern Guilford
02/08/19 Friday Wrestling V Men’s H 6:00 PM TBA 3A Mid-East Regional Southeast High New Gym
02/08/19 Friday Basketball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Southern Guilford
02/08/19 Friday Basketball V Men’s A 8:00 PM Southern Guilford
02/09/19 Saturday Wrestling V Men’s H 8:00 PM TBA 3A Mid-East Regional Southeast High New Gym
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.