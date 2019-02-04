Southwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 2/4-2/9/19:Basketball Home Tuesday vs. Western Guilford, Away on Friday at WS Parkland HS
Monday, February 04
6:30 PM SW Spring Fair Play Meeting (School)
Tuesday, February 05
4:30 PM Mens Junior Varsity Basketball Western Guilford High School Home
6:00PM Womens Varsity Basketball Western Guilford High School Home
7:30 PM Mens Varsity Basketball Western Guilford High School Home
Wednesday, February 06
No events scheduled
Thursday, February 07
No events scheduled
Friday, February 08
TBA Coed Varsity Swimming OPEN DATE NCHSAA 3A State Championship @ TBA Feb. 7-9 Home
4:00 PM Coed Varsity Track OPEN DATE 3A Indoor State Championship @ JDL Fast Track Away
5:00 PM Womens Junior Varsity Basketball Cancelled- SOUTHWEST RANDOLPH Home
6:00 PM Mens Varsity Wrestling OPEN DATE 3A Mid-West Individual Regionals @ Piedmont HS Away
6:00PM Womens Varsity Basketball Parkland High School Away
6:30PM Mens Junior Varsity Basketball Parkland High School Home
7:30 PM Mens Varsity Basketball Parkland High School Away
Saturday, February 09
9:00 AM Mens Varsity Wrestling OPEN DATE 3A Mid-West Individual Regionals @Piedmont HS Away
