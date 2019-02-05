Elon Men’s Tennis Wins Fourth Straight with 6-1 Victory over Campbell

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s tennis earned its fourth-straight win as Jacob Bicknell clinched the match at No. 6 singles and the Phoenix defeated reigning Big South champion Campbell 6-1 on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

RESULTS

Elon (4-1) claimed the doubles point to take the early lead and wins on the bottom three courts from Kyle Frankel, Camilo Ponce and Bicknell sealed the victory for the Phoenix. Elon improves to 3-0 at home this season with the win over the Camels (1-3). Mario Paccini also put together an impressive performance at the No. 2 singles position for the Phoenix and posted a perfect 2-0 afternoon.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Phoenix took the early 1-0 lead after winning the doubles point. No. 3 duo of Dino Bonetta and Paccini earned the first win by a 6-4 score line. Taylor Foote and Felipe Sarrasague then clinched the point with a 6-3 victory at the No. 1 position. The match at No. 2 for Frankel and Ponce went unfinished tied at 5-5 in the set.

In singles action, Frankel extended Elon’s lead 2-0, rolling past Gerard Sola 6-2, 6-3 at the No. 4 position. Ponce then followed soon after at No. 5 with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Aaron Cabo to put the Phoenix in position to clinch the match.

Bicknell was the clinching match for the second time this season as he defeated Ted Williams 6-2, 6-3 at the No. 6 position, putting Elon in front 4-0 in the match.

After the match was already clinched, Paccini was next to complete his match as he earned a 6-3, 6-4 win on court two. Felipe Osses-Konig battled back to force a third-set tiebreaker after falling in his first set, but he couldn’t complete the comeback with a tough 11-9 loss in the tiebreaker and Campbell got on the board.

Sarrasague’s match was the last to finish and his three-set victory completed Elon’s 6-1 win over Campbell. Despite Dustin Werner’s comeback forcing a third-set tiebreaker, Sarrasague sealed the win with a 10-5 victory in the final set.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix heads to Houston, Texas, Feb. 9-10, to face off against Texas A&M – Corpus Christi and Rice. Elon will face the Islanders on Saturday at 1 p.m. eastern time and the Owls on Sunday at 12 p.m. eastern time.