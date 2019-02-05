Former Northeast Guilford slugger and Greensboro Colt Baseball World Series Champion Gone at age 69:Remembering Barry Councilman

Saw in the late obituaries last evening, Barry Councilman, a kid who had a hot stick/bat for the Northeast Guilford Rams back in the day and a young man who played on the 1965 Colt Baseball World Series Champions from Greensboro, Barry Councilman gone, at age 69…

He was part of that now famous Greensboro Colt Baseball World Series Championship team, from back in ’65, along with Ronnie Cox, Ronnie Rudd, Richard Thompson, Vic Coffin, Ed Coffin and a load of other young men that put Greensboro Colt Baseball on the map, as a viable baseball product on the Colt level, and it has remained that way for over 50 years, although the 1965 team is the only Colt Baseball team from the city of Greensboro, to ever bring back the National/World Series Championship and Barry Councilman was part of that ball team….

Barry played high school baseball for the Northeast Guilford Rams and he was part that NEG State Baseball Championship legacy that came along back in that 1964-1965 time frame…

Councilman/Barry played college baseball at Pembroke State University and he was part of that PSU pipeline that was pumping kids from Guilford County to Pembroke, back in the late 60’s to early 70’s….

Barry worked for UPS over the years and he also used to be known for laying a few bricks and doing some building…We remember him for his work at Vandalia Christian School where he was part of the administration and also taught and coached some of the sports….

Barry Councilman will always be remembered as one heck of a baseball player and I always heard he could hit a softball to moon and back too….

Lots of memories of Guilford County’s Barry Councilman, gone at age 69…RIP BC/Barry Councilman….

Here is the obit from the News and Record on-line….

GREENSBORO Barry Graham Councilman, 69, beloved husband, daddy, granddaddy, brother, and loyal friend, left this earth way too soon, leaving a big hole in our hearts. He was born August 26, 1949 in Greensboro, the son of the late Jesse Osborne and Evelyn Heath Councilman. He passed away peacefully Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center in Wilmington after a courageous, short-lived occurrence of a malignant brain tumor. He leaves behind his cherished family: Frances Sawyer Councilman, his loving wife of 18 years; children, LaBreeska Councilman Hunt (Tim), Joseph Casey Councilman (Kimberly), Victoria Jane Councilman (Whit Kelley), Arthur Rowe Sawyer, Jr. (Christine), Michael Shane Sawyer, and Kristie Heather Sawyer (Patrick Legault); grandchildren, Deanna, Casey Jo, Tennyson, Jackson, Kinsey, Jill, Rowe III, Tyler, Tanner, and Toby; brothers, Dale Councilman (Christine) and Wayne Robertson (Nancee); numerous extended family and friends, all who dearly loved Barry. Barry retired from UPS and has spent his retirement enjoying his children and grandchildren and their interests. He followed their ball teams, spent lots of time hunting with them, remained active in the church, and he and Frances visited with and entertained family whenever possible. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Mattis and Duke Lineberry conducting the service. Burial will follow in Riverview Memorial Park. Memorial gifts may be given to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Shared memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.quinnmcgowen.com. A service of Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel.