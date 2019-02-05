Game Report on Dudley-WS Parkland Girls Basketball:Symphony Jackson and Taylor Mitchell have strong nights and allow McNeil’s Lady Panthers to stay Unbeaten in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference
Parkland – 31
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 10 11 1 8 31
Minnie Griffin – 12
Aubrey Slaughter – 4
Dynaija Andrews – 4
Ariana Burnett’s – 3
Kierstin Roberts – 3
Zuri Greenie – 2
Kamryn Kirby – 2
Liala Halloway – 1
Dudley – 70
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 23 8 16 23 70
Symphony Jackson – 17
Taylor Mitchell – 10
Kyndall Barrow – 7
Quinzia Fulmore – 6
Nykia Green – 6
Sania Washington – 4
Marissa Wooten – 4
Chantis Mitchell – 4
Zahara Howie – 3
Nakyia Williams – 3
Dominique Simmons – 2
Kyra Rhymer – 2
Taneij’a Baldwin – 2
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.