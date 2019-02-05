Game Report on Dudley-WS Parkland Girls Basketball:Symphony Jackson and Taylor Mitchell have strong nights and allow McNeil’s Lady Panthers to stay Unbeaten in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference

Parkland – 31

1st    2nd    3rd    4th    Final
10     11     1      8        31

Minnie Griffin – 12
Aubrey Slaughter – 4
Dynaija Andrews – 4
Ariana Burnett’s – 3
Kierstin Roberts – 3
Zuri Greenie – 2
Kamryn Kirby – 2
Liala Halloway – 1

Dudley – 70

1st    2nd    3rd    4th    Final
23     8      16     23       70

Symphony Jackson – 17
Taylor Mitchell – 10
Kyndall Barrow – 7
Quinzia Fulmore – 6
Nykia Green – 6
Sania Washington – 4
Marissa Wooten – 4
Chantis Mitchell – 4
Zahara Howie – 3
Nakyia Williams – 3
Dominique Simmons – 2
Kyra Rhymer – 2
Taneij’a Baldwin – 2

