Game Report on North Davidson-Lexington Girls Basketball:Long night for ND Knights, Hege with 20 and McMillan with 15 points still leaders/Lex gets 38 points from Harvin
North Davidson 53 Lexington 77
ND
Q1: 18 Q2: 15 Q3: 11 Q4: 9
Lexington
Q1: 29 Q2: 18 Q3: 16 Q4: 14
ND
Hege 20 points
McMillan 15 points
Davis 7 points
Byerly 4 points
Tiara Elam 3 points
Everhart 2 points
Brinkley 2 points
Lexington
Harvin 38 points
Bray 13 points
Owens 9 points
Jackson 6 points
Rosenboro 6 points
Rose 5 points
