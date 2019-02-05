Game Report on Smith-North Forsyth Boys Basketball:40-14 Smith first half lead, followed by a 22-2 run third quarter and all fueled by Mason with 15, McMullen and Hinds with 13 each and Williams with 10 pts. make Smith an easy Winner

Posted by Press Release on February 5, 2019

Smith 74, North Forsyth 28

Smith-        19(1st) 21(2nd) 22(3rd) 12(4th) 74(Final)
North Forsyth- 9(1st)  5(2nd)  2(3rd) 12(4th) 28(Final)

Smith scorers
Juwelz Hargrove-2
Jordan Williams-10
Silas Mason-15
Xavien Whitney Taylor-4
Nick McMullen-13
Khalid Hinds-13
Tyron Graves-2
Jakobi Gaddy- 5
Marquis Purcell-2
Jonathan Campbell- 8

North Forsyth scorers
#21-6
#10-4
#11-8
#24-3
#30-3
#35-2
#22-2

