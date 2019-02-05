High School Basketball Tonight Finals(2/5/19):NWG’s Christian Hampton can “Jump out of this World”!!!!!/SWG boys go to (21-0)

Finals from the Roger Nelson Gym on the Northwest Guilford High School campus:

Northwest Guilford boys 69, Page 59

More details on both the boy’s and girl’s games coming, but one thing we learned tonight and we had seen it before, but not quite like tonight, Christian/Chris Hampton, from Northwest Guilford HS, can “Jump out of this World”….Would say he can, “Jump out of the Gym”, but as we saw tonight, “Christian Hampton Can Jump Out of this World”….He showed us some jumps/hops tonight, that we had not seen before and you have to give NWG’s Brandon Thomas credit too, he does a super/great job of setting up Hampton and Dean Reiber on those lob pass dunk plays, that NWG runs….A sight to behold tonight and they might just show us something different next time out, on Friday night at Ragsdale….More game details to follow…

Northwest Guilford girls 42, Page 32

Dudley girls 70, WS Parkland 31

Southwest Guilford boys 87, Western Guilford 49

SWG boys(21-0/9-0)

Eastern Guilford boys 54, Southeast Guilford 44

Southeast Guilford girls 70, Eastern Guilford 44

Smith boys 74, North Forsyth 28

Person County 43, Northern Guilford 39

Bishop McGuinness 58, South Stokes 56

East Forsyth boys 54, Glenn 45

North Davidson boys 68, Lexington 65

Lexington girls 77, North Davidson 53