Lots of National Letters of Intent loading up for Wednesday with the LOI Radar Gun clocking the calls
NLI signings at Southeast Guilford on Wednesday morning, at 8:20am, in the media center on Feb 6th
Carson Smith Wrestling-App State
Quantez Mansfield Football
Kyrie Burns Football
Brent Shreves Football
Jalen Fairley Football
Roman Johnson from Southern Guilford will sign his LOI tomorrow in the school auditorium at 5:00 pm. Roman will decide between NC A&T, Western Carolina, and Tulane.
Eastern Guilford High School will be recognizing athletes that will publically be announcing their intent to attend college and play sports next year. The recognition will be Wednesday morning, February 6th- 8:00 am in the media center.
All are welcome to attend this recognition and support our athletes that will be making commitments to continue their education and play athletics.
The athletes that are scheduled to announce-
Alex Gowda- football- Barton College
Joshua Hayward- football- Guilford College
Darrell Roberts- football- Guilford College
Kassie Simmons- softball- Greensboro College
Erik Walker- football- Hampton University
Northeast Guilford High School will have 2 athletes signing on Wednesday Feb. 6 @ 2:00 in the media center.
Pam Mock—William Peace/Basketball
David Olla—Hampton University/Football
There will be 8 football players and 1 Baseball player from Dudley High School signing on Wednesday afternoon in the school auditorium….
Grimsley High School is proud to announce and honor our seniors that are in the process of or have already commitment to participating in athletics at the college level. Grimsley High School athletic department will have an National Letter of Intent (signing day) on Wednesday February 6th in our media center at 6:00 pm. Please plan on joining us to celebrate our Whirlie success!
The following Whirlies will participate in the ceremony:
Student Athlete Sport College Laura Harris Soccer Methodist College Isabel Cox Soccer UNC – Chapel Hill Rhodes Neese Soccer Elon University Will Caviness baseball/football Averett University Kajsa Gedlitschka tennis Western New Mexico Kylie Joyce soccer Salem College Kate Priddy Diving UNC – Wilmington CJ Neese Baseball NCSU Jake Bloss Baseball Lafayette College Emma Kincaid Cross Country Undecided - TBD Gail White Track/Volleyball Undecided – TBD Gracie Mayer Soccer Undecided - TBD Adam Fox Soccer) Rhodes College Alysa Rodriguez- Cheer Methodist University
Ragsdale High School signings for Friday February 15th, at 2:30pm in the school auditorium:
Bryce Anthony – Davidson College – Track and Field – Decathlon
Kaitlyn McGoogan – UNC Charlotte – Track and Field – Thrower
Destiny Wallace – Charleston Southern – Track and Field – Sprinter
Cory Cardona – Montreat College – Track and Field – Sprinter
Rahiem Kirkman – Montreat College – Track and Field – Jumper
Lyann Le – UNC- Charlotte Track and Field – Mid Distance Runner
Jacob Gates – Appalachian State – Football
Johan Handy- Guilford College- Football
