Lots of National Letters of Intent loading up for Wednesday with the LOI Radar Gun clocking the calls

NLI signings at Southeast Guilford on Wednesday morning, at 8:20am, in the media center on Feb 6th
Carson Smith Wrestling-App State
Quantez Mansfield Football
Kyrie Burns Football
Brent Shreves Football
Jalen Fairley Football

Roman Johnson from Southern Guilford will sign his LOI tomorrow in the school auditorium at 5:00 pm. Roman will decide between NC A&T, Western Carolina, and Tulane.

Eastern Guilford High School will be recognizing athletes that will publically be announcing their intent to attend college and play sports next year. The recognition will be Wednesday morning, February 6th- 8:00 am in the media center.
All are welcome to attend this recognition and support our athletes that will be making commitments to continue their education and play athletics.
The athletes that are scheduled to announce-

Alex Gowda- football- Barton College
Joshua Hayward- football- Guilford College
Darrell Roberts- football- Guilford College
Kassie Simmons- softball- Greensboro College
Erik Walker- football- Hampton University

Northeast Guilford High School will have 2 athletes signing on Wednesday Feb. 6 @ 2:00 in the media center.
Pam Mock—William Peace/Basketball
David Olla—Hampton University/Football

There will be 8 football players and 1 Baseball player from Dudley High School signing on Wednesday afternoon in the school auditorium….

Grimsley High School is proud to announce and honor our seniors that are in the process of or have already commitment to participating in athletics at the college level. Grimsley High School athletic department will have an National Letter of Intent (signing day) on Wednesday February 6th in our media center at 6:00 pm. Please plan on joining us to celebrate our Whirlie success!

The following Whirlies will participate in the ceremony:

Student Athlete      Sport                     College

Laura Harris         Soccer                    Methodist College
Isabel Cox           Soccer                    UNC – Chapel Hill
Rhodes Neese         Soccer                    Elon University
Will Caviness        baseball/football         Averett University
Kajsa Gedlitschka    tennis                    Western New Mexico
Kylie Joyce          soccer                    Salem College
Kate Priddy          Diving                    UNC – Wilmington
CJ Neese             Baseball                  NCSU
Jake Bloss           Baseball                  Lafayette College
Emma Kincaid         Cross Country             Undecided - TBD
Gail White           Track/Volleyball          Undecided – TBD
Gracie Mayer         Soccer                    Undecided - TBD
Adam Fox             Soccer)                   Rhodes College
Alysa Rodriguez-     Cheer                     Methodist University

Ragsdale High School signings for Friday February 15th, at 2:30pm in the school auditorium:
Bryce Anthony – Davidson College – Track and Field – Decathlon
Kaitlyn McGoogan – UNC Charlotte – Track and Field – Thrower
Destiny Wallace – Charleston Southern – Track and Field – Sprinter
Cory Cardona – Montreat College – Track and Field – Sprinter
Rahiem Kirkman – Montreat College – Track and Field – Jumper
Lyann Le – UNC- Charlotte Track and Field – Mid Distance Runner
Jacob Gates – Appalachian State – Football
Johan Handy- Guilford College- Football

