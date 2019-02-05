NCHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships coming to Winston-Salem(JDL FastTrack) this weekend
CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) is set to contest the 2019 Indoor Track & Field State Championship beginning on Friday, February 8, 2019 and concluding on Saturday, February 9, 2019. All championship meets will be held at the JDL FastTrack Facility in Winston-Salem.
The 3A Championship Meet will be Friday, February 8th, with competition beginning at 4:00 p.m. with the Men’s Pole Vault and the Women’s 3200 Meter Relay Finals. On Saturday, February 9th, the 1A/2A Championships will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by the 4A Championships at 4:00 p.m.
The Championship finals of the Indoor Track & Field events will be broadcast live through NCRunners.com online through a partnership between the NCHSAA, MileSplit and FloSports. The event does require a subscription. Go to NCRunners.com for more information.
James Alverson-NCHSAA
