Carolina Dynasty Basketball Tryouts coming up in March:These Girls Basketball Tryouts are FREE and will be held at the Oak Ridge First Baptist Church
Carolina Dynasty Basketball will be holding tryouts for our Girls High School Spring 2019 travel teams. If you are interested please contact Coach Carter @ 336-327-7331.
Who: 9th-11th Grade Girls
When: Tues. Mar. 19th & Thurs. Mar. 21st
Time: 6:30-8:30 pm
Where: Oak Ridge First Baptist Church
(2445 Oak Ridge Rd, Oak Ridge, NC 27310)
Cost: Free
