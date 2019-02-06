Carolina Dynasty Basketball Tryouts coming up in March:These Girls Basketball Tryouts are FREE and will be held at the Oak Ridge First Baptist Church

Carolina Dynasty Basketball will be holding tryouts for our Girls High School Spring 2019 travel teams. If you are interested please contact Coach Carter @ 336-327-7331.

Who: 9th-11th Grade Girls

When: Tues. Mar. 19th & Thurs. Mar. 21st

Time: 6:30-8:30 pm

Where: Oak Ridge First Baptist Church

(2445 Oak Ridge Rd, Oak Ridge, NC 27310)

Cost: Free