College Signings Today/Wednesday at James B. Dudley High School:Video coverage from GSOSports.com

Made the trek over to Dudley HS today for the National Letter of Intent Signing Day this afternoon and most of our trips go better with afternoon stops, as opposed to the morning runs and since Dudley invited us to attend, we did and it was good to kids we have covered since back when they were in Middle School, like Jurriente Davis, Richard Monroe IV/Quad Monroe and there was Landen Johnson, who we dubbed LBJ back in the day, and he was always ready to play and with Davis and Johnson at LB, the Dudley “D” was something to see…

And we saw Demetri Fitzgerald running in late because I think he is already taking college courses and his college day was running long and there was BIG Luis Duarte, 6’5/360 pounds and Dudley coach Steven Davis said Big Lew was bench pressing 110 pounds when he first joined the team, and now his pushing up 410 pounds from the bench…You had DJ Rankin, a very solid defensive back and I believe the other football player was lineman Tyler Hadley and there was one baseball player that signed today for college and that was Noah Lea, who used to be a football player, before coach Larry Farrer and coach Pella Stokes brought Lea over to the baseball team full time….

Noah Lea to N.C. A&T for baseball, Jurriente Davis to Hutchinson Community College, Landen Johnson to Catawba, Luis Duarte to Elon,

Demetri Fitzgearld to Averett University in Danville, Virginia, Richard(Quad) Monroe IV going to Morgan State University, then you had D.J. Rankin and Tyler Hadley both going to Johnson C. Smith University, in Charlotte…

Dudley High School Athletic Director Art Wade opened up today’s signing session….

Baseball Coach Pella Stokes talks about Noah Lea signing with N.C. A&T…Coach Stokes doing the honors in place of Coach Larry Farrer who is currently away and he has been ill…All looking good today for Noah Lea…

Dudley head football coach Steven Davis talks about all of his football players from today’s list of signees…

Noah Lea with Dudley HS baseball, signs with N.C. A&T…

Noah Lea puts on the N.C. A&T cap and Jurriente Davis steps up and he is heading to Hutchinson Community College…

Next up we have Jurriente Davis putting on his college cap and Landen Johnson announcing that Catawba College will be the place for him and he dons his Catawba College Cap…

BIG Luis Duarte puts on the Elon U cap and then Richard Monroe IV steps up to the table…

Quad Monroe puts on his college football cap, D.J Rankin gives us his college call, Tyler Hadley goes the same route with both Rankin and Hadley headed to Johnson C. Smith and then Demetri Fitzgearld give us the sign that he is signing with Averett University, in Danville, Virginia…

Dudley’s Demetri Fitzgearld puts on the AU college cap and then Dudley AD Art Wade closes out the signing session today…

