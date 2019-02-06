College Women’s Basketball Final: Guilford 56. Randolph 53/Lindsay Gauldin(Northwest Guilford HS) hits game-winning three-point shot to win it for Quakers with just four seconds left in the game

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Miracle Walters scored a game-high 17 points, and

Lindsay Gauldin(Northwest Guilford High School) made a game-winning three-pointer with four seconds

left, as Guilford College won at Randolph College, 56-53, on Wednesday

night.

The Quakers, who are ranked eighth in the NCAA’s regional rankings,

improved to 17-5 and 14-2 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference

(ODAC). The win was their sixth straight and 10th in its last 11

contests. The hot Quakers have won 15 of 17 games and remain in first

place in the conference.

Guilford never trailed in the game. GC scored the game’s first basket

and held a 10-8 edge after the first quarter. The Quakers held the

Wildcats to 26-percent (8-of-31) shooting in the first half and held a

25-18 edge at the break.

The Quakers kept the pressure on and scored the first 10 points to

begin the quarter. GC stretched the margin to 18 points with 1:38

remaining in the period for its largest lead. Guilford held a 42-28

advantage heading to the final 10 minutes.

Randolph, however, rallied in the final frame. RC’s pressure defense

forced 24 turnovers and outscored 21-7 over the first six minutes of

the period. Ellen Jackson’s basket with 4:00 left evened the game at

49-49.

RC’s Dominique Jackson later made a layup to tie it again at 53 all

with 14 seconds on the clock. The Quakers’ Briana Allen then found

Gauldin wide open on the right wing and she converted the game-winning

shot from beyond the arc. Amber Garrett’s long trey as time expired

missed as Guilford held on for the win.

Walters was 7-of-9 shooting and made 3-of-5 free throws for GC.

Gauldin had 10 points and eight rebounds for visitors. Nine different

Quakers scored in the contest. Guilford had a big edge in rebounding,

42-27.

Jackson and Yanessa Cabrera each had 11 points for the WildCats. Sara

Bane contributed 10 points for the home team. Guilford held Mikayla

Sink to five points, seven below her scoring average.

Losers of seven straight games, the WildCats dropped to 4-18, 2-13 in

the league action. Randolph now trails Guilford 45-4 in the all-time

series.

Guilford shot 24-52 for 46-percent in the game. Randolph was 24-of-64

(38-percent) from the field.

The Quakers host Bridgewater College on Saturday (2/9). The “Play 4

Kay” cancer awareness game begins at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Guilford College assistant SID, Bob Lowe