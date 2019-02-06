Congratulations to Delaney Rudd, Girls Basketball Coach at Westridge Academy in Kernersville and former Wake Forest Demon Deacon guard on going into the Halifax County Hall of Fame
Delaney Rudd talking to us by way of Twitter:
I just got inducted into the Halifax County Hall OF Fame. I am so proud of it and my community. I am so fortunate to have had good teammates, coaches, real friends. And a family that supported me all the way. Thanks to all!
