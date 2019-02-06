Game Report – Boys Basketball: Southern Guilford vs Asheboro
The Southern Guilford Men’s Basketball team defeated Asheboro by a final score of 78-48. Mitahjj Cooper lead the way for the Storm finishing with 25 points, 7 steals, and 5 rebounds. Tyler Dearman scored 22 points, had 3 steals and 2 blocks.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Southern Guilford 17 24 17 20 78 Asheboro 7 10 12 19 48
Southern Guilford: Mitahjj Cooper-25, Tyler Dearman-22, Julius Burch-9, TJ McMaster-6, Chris Tucker-3, Cam Williams-3, Brandon Ruffin-3, Adnan Aurangzeb-2, Myles Crips-5.
Asheboro: Nate Fisher-2, Trevor Marsh-10, Tyshawn Freshwater-10, Tanner Marsh-6, Noah Watkins-8, Corey Durant-6, Latrell Moore-4, Kewanna Logan-2.
Submitted by Evan B. Fancourt
