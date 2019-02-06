Game Report on Dudley-WS Parkland Boys Basketball:Staton-Ray came to play with 23 points for Panthers and Tyler Young adds 13 pts. and 12 rebounds to give Dudley 20-point victory

Dudley 67, WS Parkland 47

              
               Q1     Q2    Q3    Q4    F
Dudley         18     15    15    19    67
Parkland       18      8    11    10    47

Dudley
Isaiah Staton-Ray 23pts
Tyler Young 13pts and 12reb
Taron Trotman 8pts
Ayden Gamble 6
Jeremiah Dickerson 4
Cam Thomas 3
Coleman Wood

Parkland
Cam Shell 15
C Rorie 4
S Walker 7
E Igbihgie 6
O Bitting 3
O Bolden 8
J Thomas 2
C Brown 2

Courtesy of Josh Prince, Dudley HS assistant basketball coach…

