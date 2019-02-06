Game Report on Dudley-WS Parkland Boys Basketball:Staton-Ray came to play with 23 points for Panthers and Tyler Young adds 13 pts. and 12 rebounds to give Dudley 20-point victory
Dudley 67, WS Parkland 47
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Dudley 18 15 15 19 67 Parkland 18 8 11 10 47
Dudley
Isaiah Staton-Ray 23pts
Tyler Young 13pts and 12reb
Taron Trotman 8pts
Ayden Gamble 6
Jeremiah Dickerson 4
Cam Thomas 3
Coleman Wood
Parkland
Cam Shell 15
C Rorie 4
S Walker 7
E Igbihgie 6
O Bitting 3
O Bolden 8
J Thomas 2
C Brown 2
Courtesy of Josh Prince, Dudley HS assistant basketball coach…
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.