Greensboro College Pride Women’s Basketball Coasts Past Pfeiffer 77-53:Nichelle Jeffries(Northeast Guilford HS) with 14 pts., and Katie Lewis(Southeast Guilford HS) with 10, among the GC Pride leaders

Pride Women Coast Past Pfeiffer 77-53

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

MISENHEIMER, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s basketball team used a final 20 minutes to pull away for a 77-53 victory against the Falcons of Pfeiffer University Wednesday.

The Falcons opened the first four minutes on a 10-7 run before Greensboro was able to respond with a 7-2 run to pull within two.

Lauren Jenkins got the run started with a pair of free throws before Sabria Joseph hit from three-point range to make the score 12-8 before Ashley Free capped off the run with a floater in the lane.

Despite having the momentum on their side, Greensboro went into the second period trailing 18-14 but used an 11-6 run over the first seven minutes of the period to take their first lead of the contest at 25-24.

Following the run, Greensboro went on to take their largest lead of the half at 31-26 following a three-pointer by Makayla Williams.

Pfeiffer then closed the final 1:58 on a 4-0 run to pull within one at the break.

Following halftime, Greensboro was able to extend their lead out to 10 late in the third before going on to pull away in the fourth for the 24-point victory.

“It was one of our better games all around,” Head Coach Randy Tuggle said. “This was the first time all season that we put full effort in for an entire 40 minutes and that was a contributing factor to the outcome.”

Nichelle Jeffries(Northeast Guilford HS) finished with a game-high 14 points while A’Liyah Woods tallied her second consecutive double double of 11 points and 10 rebounds. Katie Lewis(Southeast Guilford HS) (10), Ashley Free (11), and Lauren Jenkins (12) also finished in double figures scoring.

The Pride women will return to action Saturday when they host the Squirrels of Mary Baldwin University for senior day.

