HPU TRACK: Clasper Claims Second Weekly Honor of 2019

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Carter Clasper represents High Point University at the conference level for the second time this year, earning Big South Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week honors



Carter Clasper | Pole Vault | Junior | Waxhaw, N.C.

• Second career Big South Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week honor

• Set a personal record with a 5.05m clearance

• Finished second among college-attached athletes at the Doc Hale Virginia Tech Elite Invite

• Second time that he’s broken five meters this year

• Ranked first in the Big South, sitting .65m ahead of any non-Panther in conference

Competing in the Doc Hale Virginia Elite Invitational, Clasper cleared five meters in the pole vault for the second time this year, finishing with a final mark of 5.05m. The junior’s numbers were good enough to earn a second-place finish among college-attached athletes in the event, and further secured his spot at the top of the conference. Outside of his own teammates, Clasper’s 5.05m is currently 65 centimeters better than anyone else in the Big South, and is tied for the seventh-highest in conference history, for any competition.

While Clasper competed in Blacksburg, the remainder of the Panthers squad participated in the JDL Camel City Invite in nearby Winston-Salem. Teammate Britton Mann set a pair of Panther records while at the JDL Fast Track, clinching new marks in the shot put (15.21m) and weight throw (15.92m). The HPU side will round out their regular season at the Liberty Elite Invitational in Lynchburg this weekend, before preparing for the 2019 Big South Indoor Championship.



Coming Up Next

The Panthers return to the Liberty Indoor Track Complex for the second time this indoor season, competing in the same venue they will compete at in this year’s Big South Indoor Championship. Pablo Romero set a new program record in the heptathlon (5,222) the last time the Panthers were on the Liberty campus, with High Point taking three of the top-four spots in the event.