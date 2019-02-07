CBS Conquerors with a Big Senior Night led by Hannah Light with a Triple-Double of 29 pts., 13 rebounds and 10 assists, plus she had 6 steals(Hannah Light and CBS past Shining Light tonight as H. Light was dynamite and “out-of-sight/all-right”

The CBS/Community Baptist School(Reidsville) Lady Conquerors celebrated Senior Night with a 61-16 victory over Shining Light Academy.

Hannah Light lead CBS with a Triple Double: 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists (and 6 steals).

Seniors Kaylee Shaffner (8 points 8 rebounds and 6 assists) and Morgan Billingsley (4 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists) also made strong contributions to the win.

Junior Abby Andrews also chipped in 10 points as CBS improves to 19-9.

CBS’ next action is Friday, February 8 vs Surry Home School.