Elon Baseball: Brnovich, Kirby Included in Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List

DURHAM, N.C. – Elon University baseball pitchers Kyle Brnovich and George Kirby find themselves included in the 55-player preseason watch list for the 2019 Golden Spikes Award, announced Thursday afternoon, Feb. 7, by USA Baseball.

Debuting in 1978, the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award is presented to the top amateur baseball player in the country who exhibits exceptional athletic ability and exemplary sportsmanship. The 42nd Golden Spikes Award will be presented in partnership with the Rod Dedeaux Foundation on June 14.

The preseason watch list features the nation’s top amateur players, from high school and college baseball. The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will maintain a rolling list of players, allowing athletes to play themselves into consideration for the award throughout the season.

Brnovich, a native of Milton, Ga., was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Preseason Player of the Year earlier in the day and was named a semifinalist for last year’s Award. The right-handed pitcher made 15 starts with an 8-2 record and a 1.71 ERA in 2018. He also led the league with 105.0 innings pitched and recorded 147 punchouts, the second-most in league history.

From Rye, N.Y., Kirby was chosen as a CAA Preseason Honorable Mention after finishing the 2018 season with a 10-3 record and a 2.89 ERA. His win total tied for the third-most in program history. With 96 strikeouts in 90.1 innings of work, he held opposing batters to a .256 average.

Both pitchers have been named Preseason All-Americans.

Last year’s award recipient Andrew Vaughn (California) joins Jim Abbott, Mark Kotsay, and Kip Bouknight as the only Golden Spikes Award winners who returned to school after receiving the honor.

Eighteen different collegiate athletic conferences are represented on the preseason watch list. The Southeastern Conference leads the way with 13 representatives, followed by the Pac-12 Conference with 12, the Atlantic Coast Conference with nine, and the Big 12 Conference with five. The American Athletic Conference, Colonial Athletic Association, and Conference USA are the only other conferences with multiple athletes on the list.

Moving forward, the midseason watch list will be announced on April 10 and semifinalists on May 15. After voting concludes on May 26, finalists will be revealed on May 29.

A complete list of the 55-player USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award watch list is as follows:

Name, Position, Class, School, Conference

Kevin Abel, RHP, So., Oregon State, Pac-12 Conference

Patrick Bailey, C, So., NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference

J.J. Bleday, OF, Jr., Vanderbilt, Southeastern Conference

Cody Bradford, LHP, Jr., Baylor, Big 12 Conference

Kyle Brnovich, RHP, Jr., Elon, Colonial Athletic Association

Tanner Burns, RHP, So., Auburn, Southeastern Conference

Michael Busch, IF, Jr., North Carolina, Atlantic Coast Conference

Matt Canterino, RHP, Jr., Rice, Conference USA

Cameron Coursey, IF, So., Georgia Gwinnett, Association of Independent Institutions

Matt Cronin, LHP, Jr., Arkansas, Southeastern Conference

Wil Dalton, OF, Jr., Florida, Southeastern Conference

Logan Davidson, IF, Jr., Clemson, Atlantic Coast Conference

John Doxakis, LHP, Jr., Texas A&M, Southeastern Conference

Tyler Dyson, RHP, Jr., Florida, Southeastern Conference

Tristin English, RHP/IF, Jr., Georgia Tech, Atlantic Coast Conference

Mason Feole, LHP, Jr., Connecticut, American Athletic Conference

Zack Hess, RHP, Jr., LSU, Southeastern Conference

Will Holland, IF, Jr., Auburn, Southeastern Conference

Kolton Ingram, LHP, Sr., Columbus State, Peach Belt Conference

Josh Jung, IF, Jr., Texas Tech, Big 12 Conference

George Kirby, RHP, Jr., Elon, Colonial Athletic Association

Heston Kjerstad, OF, So., Arkansas, Southeastern Conference

Russell Lamovec, RHP, Sr., Mercyhurst, Great Midwest Athletic Conference

Shea Langeliers, C, Jr., Baylor, Big 12 Conference

Jack Little, RHP, Jr., Stanford, Pac-12 Conference

Nick Lodolo, LHP, Jr., TCU, Big 12 Conference

Jake Mangum, OF, Sr., Mississippi State, Southeastern Conference

Alek Manoah, RHP, Jr., West Virginia, Big 12 Conference

Casey Martin, IF, So., Arkansas, Southeastern Conference

Drew Mendoza, IF, Jr., Florida State, Atlantic Coast Conference

Max Meyer, RHP, So., Minnesota, Big 10 Conference

Kameron Misner, OF, Jr., Missouri, Southeastern Conference

Sean Mooney, RHP, Jr., St. John’s, Big East Conference

Bryant Packard, OF, Jr., East Carolina, American Athletic Conference

Andre Pallante, RHP, Jr., UC Irvine, Big West Conference

Drew Parrish, LHP, Jr., Florida State, Atlantic Coast Conference

Nick Quintana, IF, Jr., Arizona, Pac-12 Conference

Adley Rutschman, C, Jr., Oregon State, Pac-12 Conference

Mitchell Senger, LHP, Jr., Stetson, ASUN Conference

Noah Song, RHP, Sr., Navy, Patriot League

Graeme Stinson, LHP, Jr., Duke, Atlantic Coast Conference

Bryson Stott, IF, Jr., UNLV, Mountain West Conference

Kyle Stowers, OF, Jr., Stanford, Pac-12 Conference

Kevin Strohschein, OF, Sr., Tennessee Tech, Ohio Valley Conference

Chase Strumpf, IF, Jr., UCLA, Pac-12 Conference

Zack Thompson, LHP, Jr., Kentucky, Southeastern Conference

Michael Toglia, IF, Jr., UCLA, Pac-12 Conference

Spencer Torkelson, IF, So., Arizona State, Pac-12 Conference

Dan Valerio, UT, Sr., Southeastern, The Sun Conference

Andrew Vaughn, IF, Jr., California, Pac-12 Conference

Matt Wallner, OF, Jr., Southern Miss, Conference USA

Will Wilson, IF, Jr., NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference

Bobby Witt Jr., SS/RHP, Sr., Colleyville High School, District 8-5A

Logan Wyatt, IF, Jr., Louisville, Atlantic Coast Conference

Kenyon Yovan, RHP, Jr., Oregon, Pac-12 Conference