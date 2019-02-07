Elon WBB Squares Off at UNCW on Friday

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s basketball team readies for the second half of its season, traveling to UNCW to begin a short road trip on Friday night, Feb. 8, inside Trask Coliseum. That contest is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip-off time.

GAME NOTES

The game will be streamed the Seahawk Digital Network through UNCW’s athletic website at uncwsports.com. Fans can also listen to the game on WSOE 89.3. Other updates of the game between the Phoenix and the Seahawks will be provided on Twitter at the handle @ElonWBasketball.

Series History (Elon leads 11-6)

Elon holds a 11-6 advantage all-time versus its intrastate foe. UNCW however won the previous matchup against the Phoenix on Jan. 13, in Elon, 75-70. Sophomore Emily Maupin scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 11 boards in the contest for the Phoenix, while Lexi Mercer added 17 and a career-best five treys.

Last Time Out

Elon gave Delaware all it can handle in its previous contest on Sunday, Feb. 3, but the Blue Hens came away with a 74-63 decision over the maroon and gold at Schar Center. The loss was the sixth straight for the Phoenix despite a career-high 20 points from freshman guard Brie Perpignan. Jaylin Powell was the other Phoenix player in double figures with 12 points.

Fastbreaks

• Elon comes into Friday’s contest with a 7-13 overall record and a 2-7 ledger in the CAA, which is currently eighth overall in the standings.

• This Friday starts the second-half of the Phoenix’s CAA season. After being tied for the fewest league home games in the first half of the CAA season, Elon’s schedule becomes more favorable on its home court with five games at Schar Center in the final nine games.

• Elon is fifth in the CAA in scoring at 64.8 points per game. The Phoenix is also in the top-four of the league in field goal percentage at .398 percent.

• Maupin has been a key part of the Phoenix’s offense this season. The Charlottesville, Va., native is averaging a team-high 12.6 points per game after only averaging less than two a game during her freshman year. She has also scored in double figures in 13 games and is averaging 13.7 PPG during CAA play.

• Six different players have led or tied the team-lead in scoring for the Phoenix this season, led by Maupin.

• Maupin is second in the CAA in field-goal percentage at .502 percent. Her team-high 6.5 boards per game is eighth overall in the league.

• Perpignan has scored in double figures in three of the last four games and is averaging 16.7 points per game in that stretch.

• Powell leads the CAA in three-point percentage at .440 percent. The Raleigh, N.C., native is shooting .500 percent from downtown in league games.

• Elon returns eight letterwinners from its team that successfully defended its Colonial Athletic Association Tournament title and made a return trip to the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

• The Phoenix closed out 2017-18 with a 25-8 record overall and a 14-4 mark during league play including a 13-game winning streak to close out the regular season and conference tournament.

• The Phoenix was tabbed to finish third in the 2018-19 CAA Preseason Poll as conducted by the league’s head coaches on Oct. 18. Elon received one first-place vote en route to 61 points for a tie for third place. James Madison (79 points) and Drexel (71 points) were selected in front of the Phoenix, who tied with Delaware for third with 61 points.

• Elon returns three starters from last year’s team including sophomore guard Saadia Munford, an CAA All-Rookie team selection in 2017-18. Munford was chosen as a Preseason All-CAA selection this season with her spot on the third team.

• Additionally, the Phoenix added five newcomers to the 2018-19 roster, which will again be one of the youngest in the nation with only two upperclassmen and no seniors.

Scouting UNCW (13-7, 6-3 CAA)

UNCW won both of its games last weekend at home including an 83-70 victory over Northeastern in its more recent contest on Sunday. The Seahawks have been one of the most improved teams in the CAA this season, sitting tied for third in the team standings at 6-3 after going 4-14 last year. UNCW also has been perfect at Trask Coliseum this season, going 10-0 so far on its home floor.

The Seahawks are fourth in the CAA in scoring at 67.2 points per game and fifth in scoring defense at 63.7 points per contest allowed. Shrita Parker is fifth in the CAA in scoring at 17.5 points per game and scored 19 points in UNCW’s win versus Northeastern. She is also the leading assist person for the Seahawks at 3.4 per game. GiGi Smith is second on the squad at 15.3 points per game while pulling down 5.6 rebounds per game.

Schar Center

After playing its home games in Alumni Gym since the start of the program in 1972, Elon moves into its new facility, Schar Center, this season. The 5,100-seat facility will provide an elite venue for Phoenix basketball and volleyball games in addition to convocations, speakers and other major campus events. The facility is named for Dwight and Martha Schar, of Palm Beach, Fla.

20-Game Winners

With 25 victories last season, Elon posted back-to-back 20-win campaigns for the first time as a Division I program. Overall, Elon has posted three 20-win seasons during the Division I era.

Up Next

The Phoenix continues its road trip with a visit to College of Charleston on Sunday, Feb. 10. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. from TD Arena.