Game Report on North Davidson-Thomasville Boys Basketball:Wendell Moore better look out, Themus Fullks might be coming for that NCHSAA Player of the Year award(Fulks with 43 points for ND on Thursday night)
North Davidson 94, Thomasville 73
Thomasville 17 16 19 21 73 North Davidson 19 29 20 26 94
Thomasville 9-9 (8-6) Central Carolina 2A Conference
North Davidson 17-4 (14-1) Central Carolina 2A Conference
North Davidson Scoring:
Themus Fulks 43
Landon Moore 16
Tanner Wilson 10
Darain Green 8
RJ Yokley 6
Evan VanMeter 4
Sam Michalak 3
Mason Everhart 2
Jamarien Dalton 2
Thomasville Scoring:
Malcolm Knight 22
Jordan Williams 18
Feronta Thomas 12
Tyree Barnes 9
Jabrii Carolina 8
Jaisen Clay 4
