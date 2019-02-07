Game Report on North Davidson-Thomasville Boys Basketball:Wendell Moore better look out, Themus Fullks might be coming for that NCHSAA Player of the Year award(Fulks with 43 points for ND on Thursday night)

Posted by Press Release on February 7, 2019 at 11:43 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

North Davidson 94, Thomasville 73

Thomasville           17  16  19  21    73
North Davidson        19  29  20  26    94

Thomasville 9-9 (8-6) Central Carolina 2A Conference

North Davidson 17-4 (14-1) Central Carolina 2A Conference

North Davidson Scoring:

Themus Fulks 43
Landon Moore 16
Tanner Wilson 10
Darain Green 8
RJ Yokley 6
Evan VanMeter 4
Sam Michalak 3
Mason Everhart 2
Jamarien Dalton 2

Thomasville Scoring:

Malcolm Knight 22
Jordan Williams 18
Feronta Thomas 12
Tyree Barnes 9
Jabrii Carolina 8
Jaisen Clay 4

