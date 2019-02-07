Game Report on North Davidson-Thomasville Girls Basketball:Hege and Davis gave us quite a year, and they did it again on Thursday night
North Davidson 61, Thomasville 32
Q1: ND 17 TV 8 Q2: ND 20 TV 7 Q3: ND 17 TV 9 Q4: ND 7 TV 8
ND:
Emily Hege 22 points
Ashley Davis 16 points
Lillie Everhart 6 points
Moe Byerly 5 points
Haleigh Norris 4 points
Cayden Dally 3 points
Cassidy Brinkley 2 points
Courtney McMillan 2 points
Tiara Elam 1 point
TV:
Shakira Little 7 points
Mahkayla Hart 6 points
Jakayla Bellamy 6 points
Jada Gainey 4 points
Jordyn Gladden 4 points
Emily Gales 3 points
Raven Lee 2 points
