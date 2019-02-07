HPU Men’s Golf: Einstein Named Big South Freshman of the Week for Fourth Time

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Freshman Brandon Einstein of the High Point University men’s golf team was named Big South Freshman of the Week for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6. This is his fourth time receiving the honor this season.

Einstein was the top finisher for High Point at the Georgia Southern Individual Collegiate as he tied for 22nd on Feb. 3-4. The Clemmons, N.C. native shot a total 6-over 222 for the tournament. He posted a first round 5-over 77 and a second round 4-over 76. Einstein saved his best for the final round with a 3-under 69. This is the fifth time this season he has posted a round under 70 this season.

Einstein and the Panthers will be back in action Feb. 25-26 at the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate at the Wexford Plantation Golf Club in Hilton Head, S.C.