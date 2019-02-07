Middle School Basketball Finals for (2/7/19):These Middle School games are getting Wilder every week(Tonight, Kernodle boys over SEG in OT, 43-40)

Hopefully more scores coming our way, but what about that game with Southeast Guilford Middle at Kernodle?????

*****Penn Griffin girls beat Hairston 41-23 Damani Whitehead scores 34 points.*****

One of the wildest games we have seen this season on any level, as the Kernodle Cougar boys topped the Southeast Guilford Middle School Falcons, 43-40 in OT and this one went down to the wire and it was a WILD ride there at the end of the game…

Whitfield hit two free throws at the end to clinch the game for Kernodle and SEG had their chances in OT, they just came up short on some of their free tosses…Final in regulation, Kernodle 37, SEG 37…End of the 3rd Quarter:SEG 28, Kernodle 23…Halftime:SEG 17, Kernodle 14…End of 1s Q:Kernodle 6, SEG 5…

Kernodle led by Whitfield with 13 points and those key free throws at the end of OT…Williams had 12 points, Godfrey had 10 points and he hit some big buckets late in regulation, Boris had 7 point for Kernodle and Johnson had 3…

AJ Hall with 11 points for SEG, Rashad Carter had 9, Mark Caldwell had 8, Curry had 5, Matt Caldwell had 2 points and Amari Austin had 1 point..

More on this boys game coming up and we are looking for more scores…Anybody got a game as tight as this one???

*****Girls final today:*****

Southeast Guilford Middle 47, Kernodle 24…End of 1st Q:SEG 18, Kernodle 4…Halftime:SEG 26, SEG 18, Kernodle 10…End of 3rd Q:SEG 37, SEG 18, Kernodle 14…

We had McKenzie Harris with 19 points for SEG…Malaiah Preston with 9, Natalie McMillan with 6, Sanai Johnson with 4, Zoe Davis with 2, Hallie Deal with 2, Mackenzie Stanley with 2, Delana Collins with 2, Saniya McCalop with 2, Nicole Layton with 2, Schwamberger with 2, and Kaley Suddreth with 1 for SEG…

*****Harris is one of those Top Ten Players in Guilford County…*****

Kernodle Scoring:Ella Butler with 12 points, Emma Cross with 8 points, #50 with 3 points, and Toni Nolan with 1 point for Kernodle…Dominating win by SEG today and SEG is one of the best girls teams that we have seen this season….

