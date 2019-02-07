Middle School Basketball Today(2/7/19) in Guilford County:”Thursday in the Middle”

Today’s lineup for Middle School Basketball in Guilford County….

Eastern Guilford Middle at Allen Middle Girls at 4:45/Boys 6pm…Allen boys(11-1)

Northeast Guilford Middle at Jackson Middle Girls at 4:45/Boys 6pm

Northern Guilford Middle at Northwest Guilford Middle Girls at 4:45/Boys at 6pm…NG boys(9-3)

Southeast Guilford Middle at Kernodle Girls at 4:45/Boys 6pm

Jamestown Middle at Southwest Guilford Girls at 4:45/Boys 6pm…JMS boys(9-3)

Western Guilford Middle at Swann Middle Girls at 4:45/Boys 6pm…WG boys(10-2)

Hairston Middle at Penn-Griffin Girls at 4:45/Boys 6pm…PG boys(11-0)

Kiser-OFF

Mendenhall-OFF

Southern Guilford-OFF

Ferndale-OFF

Welborn-OFF

Allen Jay Prep-OFF

The Academy at Lincoln-OFF