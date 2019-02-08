College Lacrosse News – Guilford Teams Ranked in Preseason ODAC Polls

FOREST, Va. – Guilford College’s women’s lacrosse team placed eighth and earned 26 points in the annual preseason poll conducted by Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) coaches. Washington and Lee University ranked atop the poll released Friday with 81 points and nine first-place votes, while Randolph-Macon College was picked second with 71 points and the conference’s final first-place vote.

The Quakers look to build off last year’s 6-10 (1-7 ODAC) performance. Guilford returns 15 students, including 10 starters, from last year’s team. Junior Madison Iandoli is back on offense, after a season in which she ranked first on the team in goals (39) and points (48). The midfielder also contributed 24 ground balls and 40 draw controls in a Third Team All-ODAC season. Senior Holly Kozak trailed Iandoli with 27 goals and tied her teammate Audrey Helfenbein for second on the team with 33. Iandoli also ranked second on the team with nine assists, trailing sophomore Grace Moore (12). Sophomore midfielder Nia Gill returns after scoring 26 points and leading the team with 65 draw controls in her first college season.

On the defensive side, senior Amber Dubois is looking to build on her rankings from last season, where she had 27 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers. Senior Hannah Cohen added 12 ground balls and eight caused turnovers last year. Sophomore Kersten Daneau will be starting in goal for the Quakers this season. Last season, Daneau made five reserve appearances in which she had eight saves and a 10.42 goals against average.

The Quakers start their season and host their first home game against Southern Virginia University on Wednesday, February 20 at Appenzeller Field in the Armfield Athletic Center.

2019 ODAC Women’s Lacrosse Preseason Poll (#) Denotes first-place votes

1. Washington and Lee University (9) 81

2. Randolph-Macon College (1) 71

3. University of Lynchburg 65

4. Shenandoah University 56

5. Roanoke College 48

6. Bridgewater College 42

7. Virginia Wesleyan University 35

8. Guilford College 26

9. Ferrum College 16

10. Randolph College 10

FOREST, Va. – Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s lacrosse coaches picked Guilford College eighth in their annual preseason poll released Friday. The Quakers received 42 points in the 11-team rankings. Washington and Lee University earned the top spot with seven first-place votes and 96 overall points. Reigning ODAC champion University of Lynchburg was second with three first-place votes and 91 overall points. Roanoke College received the final first-place vote and 86 overall points.

The Quakers are coming off a 9-8 (3-6 ODAC) season. Mark Crisco was promoted to head coach over the summer returns four starters among 24 letter winners. Senior Zach Berkowitz was third on the team in goals (24) and second in assists (14) for 38 points in 17 appearances last season. Other key veterans include junior defenseman Jake Dugal, and junior midfielder Bryce Craig. Dugal started all 17 contests last season and scooped up 16 ground balls and caused 13 turnovers. Craig had 14 goals and eight assists in 17 starts. Junior Jack Rogers has earned the starting job in goal. He replaces graduated senior Parker Styles ’18, a 2017 All-ODAC selection who now serves as an assistant coach.

The Quakers play their season opener February 16 at home against Piedmont College at 12 p.m. Guilford opens conference play March 9 at home against Shenandoah University.

2019 ODAC MEN’S LACROSSE PRESEASON POLL

(#) Denotes First Place Votes

1. Washington and Lee (7) 96

2. Lynchburg (3) 91

3.Roanoke (1) 86

4.Hampden-Sydney 73

5.Randolph-Macon 64

6.Bridgewater 49

7. Shenandoah 47

8. Guilford 42

9. Virginia Wesleyan 29

10. Ferrum 10

11. Randolph 14