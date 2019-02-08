Elon MBB Falls to League-Leading Hofstra

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – Elon University men’s basketball fell to league-leading Hofstra, 102-61, on Thursday night, Feb. 7, inside the David S. Mack Sports Complex.

BOX SCORE

Elon (8-17, 4-8 CAA) had two players score in double figures to lead the way. Kris Wooten tallied a season-best 18 points, while Andy Pack matched his season-high of 12 for the Phoenix. Tyler Seibring added six points and a team-best seven rebounds, while Chuck Hannah also added six points himself.

Hofstra (20-4, 10-1 CAA) was led by Tareq Coburn’s 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting from three-point range and seven rebounds. Additionally, Justin Wright-Foreman added 16 points, while Desure Buie and Jacquil Taylor added 15 points apiece. Taylor grabbed a team-best nine rebounds for the Pride.

HIGHLIGHTS

Hofstra bolted out to as much as a 37-point lead, which started with a 25-2 run over the opening seven minutes. The Pride would then extend its advantage and take its largest lead of the half of at 53-17 with 1:04 on the clock after Taylor’s layup. Hofstra would use the start to take a 57-22 lead at the end of the half.

The Pride’s strong start came with the help of 41 combined points from Coburn, Wright-Foreman and Buie in the opening 20 minutes. Hofstra took a shot 64.5 percent from the field and 57.9 percent in the opening half, led by Coburn’s 21 points on seven three-pointers.

In the second half, a 9-0 run gave the Pride a 44-point lead at 14:11 after Pemberton’s breakaway dunk made the score 73-39. The Phoenix would trim Hofstra’s lead to as little as 35 over the final 20 minutes of the contest, but the Pride would finish off the game with the 102-61 victory.

Hofstra shot the ball 64.5 percent (37-65) from the floor and 57.9 percent (17-35) from three-point range for the contest.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix concludes its northern trek on Saturday, Feb. 9, against Northeastern. Tip-off between the Phoenix and the Huskies is set for 4 p.m. inside Matthews Arena.