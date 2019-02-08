Elon MBB Falls to League-Leading Hofstra
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – Elon University men’s basketball fell to league-leading Hofstra, 102-61, on Thursday night, Feb. 7, inside the David S. Mack Sports Complex.
Elon (8-17, 4-8 CAA) had two players score in double figures to lead the way. Kris Wooten tallied a season-best 18 points, while Andy Pack matched his season-high of 12 for the Phoenix. Tyler Seibring added six points and a team-best seven rebounds, while Chuck Hannah also added six points himself.
Hofstra (20-4, 10-1 CAA) was led by Tareq Coburn’s 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting from three-point range and seven rebounds. Additionally, Justin Wright-Foreman added 16 points, while Desure Buie and Jacquil Taylor added 15 points apiece. Taylor grabbed a team-best nine rebounds for the Pride.
HIGHLIGHTS
Hofstra bolted out to as much as a 37-point lead, which started with a 25-2 run over the opening seven minutes. The Pride would then extend its advantage and take its largest lead of the half of at 53-17 with 1:04 on the clock after Taylor’s layup. Hofstra would use the start to take a 57-22 lead at the end of the half.
The Pride’s strong start came with the help of 41 combined points from Coburn, Wright-Foreman and Buie in the opening 20 minutes. Hofstra took a shot 64.5 percent from the field and 57.9 percent in the opening half, led by Coburn’s 21 points on seven three-pointers.
In the second half, a 9-0 run gave the Pride a 44-point lead at 14:11 after Pemberton’s breakaway dunk made the score 73-39. The Phoenix would trim Hofstra’s lead to as little as 35 over the final 20 minutes of the contest, but the Pride would finish off the game with the 102-61 victory.
Hofstra shot the ball 64.5 percent (37-65) from the floor and 57.9 percent (17-35) from three-point range for the contest.
UP NEXT
The Phoenix concludes its northern trek on Saturday, Feb. 9, against Northeastern. Tip-off between the Phoenix and the Huskies is set for 4 p.m. inside Matthews Arena.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.