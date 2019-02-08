Elon Track & Field: O’Malley Earns Victory at JDL Team Challenge

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Members of the Elon University women’s track and field team competed at the JDL Team Challenge on Thursday evening, Feb. 7, inside the JDL Fast Track Complex.

RESULTS

Moira O’Malley won the high jump for the Phoenix as the sophomore cleared the bar at 5′ 5″ (1.65m), tying her personal-best. The Harleysville, Pa., native also set a new meet record with her performance. Melody Burke was tied for second overall with a cleared height of 5′ 1″ (1.55m).

Alex Tudor broke into the program’s top-five indoor performances in the triple jump after finishing second in the event. The Clifton Park, N.Y., native had a leap of 38′ 4.75″ (11.70m). In the pole vault, Nicole Karabas was second overall with her cleared height of 10′ 10″ (3.30m).

In the weight throw, Skylar Barthelmes was the runner-up overall in the event with her throw of 54′ 4″ (16.56m). Charlotte Bradsher was also in the top-five of the event as the sophomore had a throw of 50′ 5.25″ (15.37m). and was fourth overall.

Alyssa Zee was the Phoenix’s top finisher in the 60-meters as the sophomore clocked a time of 8.02 in the race.

The Phoenix is back in action tomorrow, Feb. 8, with groups competing at the Darius Dixon Invitational at Liberty University and the members of the distance squad racing at the David Hemery Valentine Invite at Boston University.