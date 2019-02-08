GreensboroSports.com High School Basketball Top Ten Polls for this week

*****You can find all of the teams’ records for this week on our daily/Friday night basketball schedule page….*****

Guilford County Public Schools TOP TEN POLL for the boys…..

1)Southwest Guilford Cowboys

2)Northwest Guilford Vikings

3)Ragsdale Tigers

4)Southern Guilford Storm

5)Ben L. Smith Golden Eagle

6)Eastern Guilford Wildcats

7)High Point Central Bison

8)Grimsley Whirlies

9)Dudley Panthers

10)TIE:Page Pirates/Northern Guilford Nighthawks

TOP TEN POLL GIRLS for the Guilford County public schools…..

1)Northwest Guilford Vikings

2)Ragsdale Tigers

3)Southeast Guilford Falcons

4)Dudley Panthers

5)High Point Central Bison

6)Eastern Guilford Wildcats

7)Northern Guilford Nighthawks

8)High Point Andrews Red Raiders

9)Southern Guilford Storm

10)Southwest Guilford Cowgirls

TOP TEN POLL BOYS for the Guilford County-area private schools:

1)Piedmont Classical School Bobcats

2)Greensboro Day Bengals

3)The Burlington School Spartans

4)Wesleyan Christian Academy Trojans

5)Westridge Academy Golden Knights

6)Bishop McGuinness Villains

7)High Point Christian Academy Cougars

8)Triad Math and Science Academy Tigers

9)Oak Ridge Military Academy Cadets

10)Westchester Country Day Wildcats

GIRLS TOP TEN POLL for the Private Schools:

1)Westridge Academy Golden Knights in Kernersville, N.C.

2)The Burlington School Spartans

3)Greensboro Day School Bengals

4)Bishop McGuinness Villains

5)Wesleyan Christian Academy Trojans

6)Community Baptist School Conquerors….in Reidsville, N.C.

7)Forsyth Country Day Furies

8)High Point Home Educators

9)North Carolina Leadership Academy Falcons…in Kernersville, N.C.

10)Vandalia Christian School Vikings

Combined BOYS TOP TEN POLL with the Public and Private Schools

1)Southwest Guilford Cowboys

2)Piedmont Classical School Bobcats

3)Greensboro Day School Bengals

4)Northwest Guilford Vikings

5)Ragsdale Tigers

6)Southern Guilford Storm

7)Smith Golden Eagles

8)Eastern Guilford Wildcats

9)The Burlington School Spartans

10)Westridge Academy Golden Knights

Girls Combined TOP TEN POLL with the Public and the Private Schools

1)Westridge Academy Golden Knights

2)Northwest Guilford Vikings

3)Ragsdale Tigers

4)Southeast Guilford Falcons

5)The Burlington School Spartans

6)Greensboro Day School Bengals

8)Dudley Panthers

7)High Point Central Bison

8)Wesleyan Christian Academy Trojans

9)TIE:Eastern Guilford Wildcats/Northern Guilford Nighthawks