GreensboroSports.com High School Basketball Top Ten Polls for this week
*****You can find all of the teams’ records for this week on our daily/Friday night basketball schedule page….*****
Guilford County Public Schools TOP TEN POLL for the boys…..
1)Southwest Guilford Cowboys
2)Northwest Guilford Vikings
3)Ragsdale Tigers
4)Southern Guilford Storm
5)Ben L. Smith Golden Eagle
6)Eastern Guilford Wildcats
7)High Point Central Bison
8)Grimsley Whirlies
9)Dudley Panthers
10)TIE:Page Pirates/Northern Guilford Nighthawks
TOP TEN POLL GIRLS for the Guilford County public schools…..
1)Northwest Guilford Vikings
2)Ragsdale Tigers
3)Southeast Guilford Falcons
4)Dudley Panthers
5)High Point Central Bison
6)Eastern Guilford Wildcats
7)Northern Guilford Nighthawks
8)High Point Andrews Red Raiders
9)Southern Guilford Storm
10)Southwest Guilford Cowgirls
TOP TEN POLL BOYS for the Guilford County-area private schools:
1)Piedmont Classical School Bobcats
2)Greensboro Day Bengals
3)The Burlington School Spartans
4)Wesleyan Christian Academy Trojans
5)Westridge Academy Golden Knights
6)Bishop McGuinness Villains
7)High Point Christian Academy Cougars
8)Triad Math and Science Academy Tigers
9)Oak Ridge Military Academy Cadets
10)Westchester Country Day Wildcats
GIRLS TOP TEN POLL for the Private Schools:
1)Westridge Academy Golden Knights in Kernersville, N.C.
2)The Burlington School Spartans
3)Greensboro Day School Bengals
4)Bishop McGuinness Villains
5)Wesleyan Christian Academy Trojans
6)Community Baptist School Conquerors….in Reidsville, N.C.
7)Forsyth Country Day Furies
8)High Point Home Educators
9)North Carolina Leadership Academy Falcons…in Kernersville, N.C.
10)Vandalia Christian School Vikings
Combined BOYS TOP TEN POLL with the Public and Private Schools
1)Southwest Guilford Cowboys
2)Piedmont Classical School Bobcats
3)Greensboro Day School Bengals
4)Northwest Guilford Vikings
5)Ragsdale Tigers
6)Southern Guilford Storm
7)Smith Golden Eagles
8)Eastern Guilford Wildcats
9)The Burlington School Spartans
10)Westridge Academy Golden Knights
Girls Combined TOP TEN POLL with the Public and the Private Schools
1)Westridge Academy Golden Knights
2)Northwest Guilford Vikings
3)Ragsdale Tigers
4)Southeast Guilford Falcons
5)The Burlington School Spartans
6)Greensboro Day School Bengals
8)Dudley Panthers
7)High Point Central Bison
8)Wesleyan Christian Academy Trojans
9)TIE:Eastern Guilford Wildcats/Northern Guilford Nighthawks
