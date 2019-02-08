High Point MBB Travels to Big South Leader Radford Saturday

High Point at Radford

WHEN: Saturday, February 9 | 4 p.m.

WHERE: Radford, Va. | Dedmon Center

SERIES RECORD: 46th meeting, Radford leads, 24-21

LIVE STATS: Click Here

AUDIO: High Point Panther Radio Network

VIDEO: ESPN+

GAME NOTES: Click Here

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team (13-10, 6-3 Big South) continues Big South play on the road at league-leading Radford (17-7, 9-1) on Saturday (Feb. 9). Tip-off from the Dedmon Center is set for 4 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

PAW PRINTS

• This will be the 46th meeting between the two programs, with Radford leading the series, 24-21. The last five matchups have been within one possession and three of them have gone into overtime.

• This will be the first time HPU head coach Tubby Smith has faced the Highlanders in his head coaching career.

• Last timeout, the Panthers came from nine points down at halftime to defeat Campbell, 57-56, Thursday night (Feb. 7) at the Millis Center.

• HPU limited the nation’s leading scorer, Chris Clemons, to six points under his season average and junior Jahaad Proctor played strong defense on the final possession, forcing Clemons to take a contested 25-foot jumper that did not go down.

• Junior Brandonn Kamga led the Panthers with his second-career double-double and second in three games with 17 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.

• Proctor added 16 points and was 10 of 12 from the free throw line. Both the 12 attempts and the 10 makes from the charity stripe were career highs for Proctor.

• In two games since returning to the starting lineup, freshman Curtis Holland III is averaging 30.5 minutes, 12.5 points and four rebounds per game. He had three 3-point field goals against Campbell on Thursday night.

• Thursday night against Campbell, seven Panthers were honored as Millis Scholar-Athletes for achieving a 3.0 GPA in one or both of the last two semesters. Those that were honored were Dexter Gooding, John-Michael Hughes, Rob Peterson III, Jahaad Proctor, Caden Sanchez and Denny Slay. Senior Sam Berlin was also recognized for having a 4.0.

• High Point leads the Big South and ranks 12th in rebounding margin at +7.8 rebounds per game.

• HPU scores 59.3 percent of its points from 2-point field goals, the third-highest ratio in the country.

HISTORY vs. RADFORD

This will be the 46th meeting between the programs, with Radford leading the series, 24-21. The last five matchups have all been within one possession and three of them have gone to overtime. Both games last year went down to the last Radford possession. Carlik Jones made a buzzer-beater at High Point and the Panthers made a defensive stand in Radford.

HISTORY vs. OPPONENTS FROM VIRGINIA

High Point has complied a 83-79 (.512) record all-time against Division I programs hailing from the Old Dominion State. HPU’s most common opponents are Radford (21-24), Liberty (17-24) and Longwood (24-9). High Point is 63-57 (.525) against Big South programs from Virginia and 20-22 (.476) against the rest of the state’s Division I teams. HPU is 2-3 against teams from Virginia this season, having defeated Hampton, but falling against William & Mary, Richmond and Longwood.

TUBBY SMITH vs. RADFORD

This will be the first time HPU head coach Tubby Smith has faced the Highlanders in his head coaching career.

A LOOK AT THE HIGHLANDERS

Radford is 17-7 on the season and 9-1 in conference play after pulling out a thrilling 101-98 overtime victory at Hampton on Thursday (Feb. 7). Carlik Jones leads the Highlanders with 16.4 points per game, while Ed Polite Jr. is almost averaging a double-double with 12.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest. Travis Fields Jr. also is averaging double digits with 11.7 points per game.

NEXT UP

The Panthers continue Big South play back at the Millis Center when they host Longwood on Wednesday (Feb. 13). Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.