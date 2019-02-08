High School Basketball Finals Tonight(2/8/19):Kargo, Carter and King lead NWG girls past Ragsdale/Hampton and Reiber combine for 52 points for NWG boys by Ragsdale/SWG boys now (22-0)

Finals tonight on the local high school basketball scene in and around Guilford County…

More scores and details to follow….

Southwest Guilford boys 81, WS Parkland 45

SWG(22-0/10-0)…WSP(12-9/6-5)

Northwest Guilford boys 81, Ragsdale 52

NWG(16-6/5-2)…RHS(13-7/4-2)…Chris Hampton with 32 points and Dean Reiber with 20 to pace the NWG Vikings attack…

End of 1st Q:NWG 15, RHS 12…Halftime:NWG 40, RHS 22…End of 3rd Q:NWG 55, RHS 34…Final:NWG 81, RHS 52

NWG scoring in addition to the Hampton and Reiber numbers…Johnny Pagano 12 points, Brandon Thomas 10, Robbie Boulton 2, Josh Humphrey 2, Jake Kawalec 2, Khari Carson 1…

RHS scoring:Jaay Ford 15 points, Bryant Wall 11, Collin Lanier 6, Jordan Jones 6, Andrew Siler 6, Jon Spillman 3, Devan Boykin 3, Morgan Atwater 2, Aiden Freeman 2…

Northwest Guilford girls 43, Ragsdale 27

NWG(18-4/7-0)…RHS(18-3/4-2)…Reagan Kargo with 15, Thalia Carter with 13, and Cayla King with 5 points and several assists and rebounds to help NWG Vikings to victory….

NWG scoring:15, 13, 5 from Kargo, Carter and King, plus 6 points and around 11 rebounds for Megan Harkey, and 2 points each for Shanea Riddles and Jadyn Murray…

RHS scoring: Mariah Frazier with 8 points, Nyah Stallings with 5, Diamond Monroe 3, Faith Price 3, Brooke Bradford with 2, KD Walker 2, Kamryn Briley 2 and Alijah Palmore 2…

JV Boys Basketball:Ragsdale handed NWG their first loss of the season tonight, in a game played at NWG…

High Point Central boys 55, Page 47

HPC(13-10/4-3)…Page(9-12/1-5)

Halftime:Page 30, HP Central 27…End of the 3rd Q:39-39…Final:HPC 55, Page 47….It was 47-45 HP Central with 1:11 to play..

High Point Central 66, Page 43

Halftime:HP Central 32, Page 26

HPC(18-5/4-3)…Page(4-18/0-6)

JV Boys Basketball:

High Point Central 69, Page 61

Dudley girls 58, North Forsyth 21

Dudley girls(17-4/10-0)…NF(3-17/2-8)

Northern Guilford boys 67, Rockingham County 49

NG(10-12/6-6)…ROCK(3-19/0-12)

Bishop McGuinness 78, North Stokes 75

Bishop(16-6/5-3)…NS(16-4/4-4)

North Davidson girls 66, Central Davidson 44

WS Reagan boys 54, East Forsyth 53