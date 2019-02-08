High School Basketball Tonight(2/8/19) in and around Guilford County with Northwest Guilford at Ragsdale having that “Real Deal Appeal” and maybe one of those “Show-stoppers”, as Shawn Michaels would say

Here are the games we will be tracking tonight and we will be over in Jamestown, for the Northwest Guilford Vikings at the Ragsdale Tigers, with the girl’s game at 6 and the boys at 7:30, on GreensboroSports Radio….High School basketball LIVE tonight, on GreensboroSports Radio at Ragsdale HS with AD Brian Herndon, laying out the Welcome Mat and Don Tilley, in the house, at “The House that Big Jim Modlin Built”, or at least “Big Jim” had some big days in that old Ragsdale gym, and if “Big Jim” Modlin were still with us today, he would be on GreensboroSports Radio tonight….We will be there for Ragsdale vs. Northwest Guilford tonight, in the new Ragsdale gym..

NWG girls(17-4/6-0)…Ragsdale(18-2/4-1)…NWG boys(15-6/4-2)…Ragsdale(13-6/4-1)

Southwest Guilford at WS Parkland Girls at 6/Boys 7:30….SWG boys(21-0/9-0)…WSP(12-8/6-4)…SWG girls(7-14/6-3)…WSP(8-10/5-5)

Southeast Guilford at Southern Guilford Girls at 6/Boys 7:30…SEG boys(5-16/1-8)…SG(14-4/2-2)…SEG girls(19-2/9-0)…SG(9-9/2-7)

Smith at Mount Tabor Girls at 6/Boys 7:30…Smith boys(13-9/6-4)…MT(16-5/6-2)…Smith girls(0-20/0-10)…MT(14-6/8-1)

Dudley at North Forsyth Girls at 6/Boys 7:30….Dudley boys(10-10/4-5)…NF(2-18/0-9)…Dudley girls(16-4/9-0)…NF(3-16/2-7)

Northern Guilford at Rockingham County Girls at 6/Boys 7:30…NG boys(9-12/5-6)…ROCK(3-18/0-11)…NG girls(15-6/8-3)…ROCK(15-5/7-4)

High Point Central at Page Girls at 6/Boys 7:30…HPC boys(12-10/3-3)…Page(9-11/1-4)…HPC girls(17-5/3-3)…Page(4-17/0-5)

Wyatt Smith at this game in coverage for GreensboroSports.com….

Southern Alamance at Eastern Guilford Girls at 6/Boys 7:30…EG boys(15-7/6-4)…SA(6-14/3-5)…EG girls(15-7/5-5)…SA(9-10/2-7)

Western Alamance at Northeast Guilford Girls at 6/Boys 7:30…NEG boys(3-16/2-9)…WA(13-7/7-4)…NEG girls(6-13/4-7)..WA(14-7/7-4)

Greensboro Day School at Caldwell Academy Girls at 5:30/Boys 7pm…GDS boys(26-5/9-0)…CALD(2-18/0-8)…GDS girls(18-7/6-1)…CALD(3-12/1-5)

Bishop McGuinness at North Stokes Girls at 6:30/Boys at 8pm…Bishop boys(15=6/4-3)…NS(16-3/4-3)..Bishop girls(14-7/4-3)…NS(6-13/2-5)

Forsyth Country Day at Westchester Country Day Girls at 5:30/Boys 7…WCD boys(9-14/3-6)…FCD(5-23/3-6)…FCD girls(15-8/6-1)…WCD(3-16/1-6)

Durham Flight Home School boys at New Garden Friends 7pm…NGFS(3-15/3-10)…Durham Flight(5-11/1-7)

Hayworth Christian(High Point) boys at Shining Light Academy 8:30pm…SLA(7-15/2-7)…Hayworth(1-4/1-2)

Vandalia Christian School at Woodland Christian Girls at 5:30/Boys at 7pm…VCS boys(5-15/2-7)…Woodland(19=6/6-2)…VCS girls(8-11/3-6)…Woodland(3-13/3-4)

Research Triangle at Cornerstone Charter Academy Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30….Cornerstone boys(6-13/2-9)…RT(17-3/9-2)…Cornerstone girls(3-14/1-8)…RT(5-15/1-9

Grimsley-OFF

Western Guilford-OFF

High Point Andrews-OFF

Piedmont Classical School-OFF

Wesleyan Christian Academy-Regular Season is complete…

High Point Christian Academy-Regular Season is complete…

Noble Academy-Regular Season is complete…

American Hebrew Academy-Regular Season is complete…

Triad Math and Science Academy-Regular Season is complete…