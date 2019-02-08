HPU MLAX: Troutner Jr. Named The Baltimore Sun Player of the Week

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Senior Tim Troutner Jr. of the High Point University men’s lacrosse team was named Player of the Week by The Baltimore Sun after registering two wins to open the 2019 season for the Panthers.

Troutner helped lead the Panthers to their second win of the season with a 13-9 win at No. 2 Duke. The senior goalkeeper made 19 saves against the Blue Devils, 13 of which came in the second half. In the third quarter alone, Troutner made seven saves in Durham, N.C. as Duke made a comeback attempt. The win against the Blue Devils gave Troutner his 20th career win and moved him into first on High Point Lacrosse’s all-time wins list.

The Annapolis, Md. native opened the season playing 53 minutes and leading HPU to the first shutout in program history with a 13-0 win over St. Bonaventure on Feb. 2. He made six saves to keep the Bonnies scoreless.

Troutner and the Panthers will be back in action as they travel to Philadelphia, Pa. to take on the Dragons of Drexel on Feb. 16. The opening face-off is set for 12 p.m.