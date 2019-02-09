AAU Basketball Tryouts are coming in and we hope to add more

North Carolina Spartans Club Basketball

2019 will be the tenth season of the North Carolina Spartans Program. We continue to evolve and refine our program to further strengthen the experience and capabilities of all our players.Our overall program philosophy with our younger teams is to have a skill-based focus and concentrate on TEACHING and SKILL WORK and for our ELITE teams we focus on getting our teams and players MAXIMUM EXPOSURE at premier college recruiting tournaments during the NCAA live evaluation periods.

Spartans Program Contacts

General Inquiries- NCSpartansBasketball@gmail.com

Program Director/Head Coach- Josh Thompson- joshthompson33@gmail.com

NC Spartans Announces Teams & Age Groups for 2019!

The North Carolina Spartans Club Basketball Program will field teams in SIX age groups in 2019!

We hope this season will be our best yet! We plan to field the following age groups for 2019- 12U/6th grade, 13U/7th grade, 14U/8th grade, 15U/9th grade, 16U/10th grade (Showcase team), and 17U/11th grade (Showcase team) including unsigned seniors!!!

Our 12U, 13U, 14U, and 15U teams will play in 6 events from March-early June!

Our 16U and 17U Showcase teams will play in six events from March-July including the NCAA ‘Live’ Certified events in which NCAA D1, D2, D3 and college coaches at all levels can be present- as well as other high level events!

Below is tryout information!

All tryouts @ Bishop McGuinness HS- 1725 NC Hwy 66 South, Kernersville, NC, 27284

12U- Sat March 2- 800 AM- 1000 AM

13U- Sat March 2- 1000 AM- 1200 PM

14U- Sat March 2- 1200 PM- 200 PM

15U- Sun March 3- 100 PM- 300 PM

16U- Sun March 3- 300 PM- 500 PM

17U- Sun March 3- 500 PM- 700 PM

Below is our tentative practice schedule- All practices @ Bishop McGuinness HS

12U- Mondays and Wednesdays 545-700

13U- Mondays and Wednesdays 545-700

14U- Mondays and Tuesdays 815-930

15U (2 teams)- Mondays and Tuesdays 700-815

16U Showcase- Mondays and Tuesdays 815-930

17U Showcase (2 teams)- Wednesdays 700-900

Please feel free to reach out to us with any questions at NCSpartansBasketball@gmail.com or check our website at www.ncspartansbasketball.com