Big Second Half Vaults Greensboro College Pride Men’s Basketball Past Brevard:Keyford Langley(SWG) and Greyson Collins(Ragsdale HS/Caldwell Academy) sparked the run/win

Big Second Half Vaults Pride Men Past Brevard

Courtesy of Greensboro College Athletics

BREVARD, N.C. – Eric Peaks Jr. scored a game-high 21 points as the Greensboro College men’s basketball team defeated Brevard College Saturday 101-77.

Greensboro started the game on a 7-2 run over the first two minutes and was able to hold the advantage until Brevard tied the game at 17 with 12:47 remaining in the first half. Peaks got the run started with a three-pointer before Carmoni Marks tallied back-to-back layups.

The two teams then traded the lead back and forth over the next seven minutes before Greensboro was able to use a 15-2 run to take their largest lead of the half at 41-27. Keyford Langley and Greyson Collins sparked the run with consecutive three-pointers before Peaks added five points, including his second three-pointer of the game.

Once Greensboro established the 14-point advantage, the Tornados pulled back to within 11 before Keyshawn Dorsey and Peaks tallied layup in the final 28 seconds to give Greensboro a 45-32 halftime lead.

The Pride then rode their momentum into the second half as they went on to extend their lead to 16 just 4:15 into the second period.

However, Greensboro was not done pulling away as they outscored Brevard 42-34 over the final 12 minutes to secure the 24-point victory.

“We are all excited about our win today,” Head Coach Bryan Galuski said. “This season has been emotionally and physically challenging for all of us.

“Given our struggles we continue to stay together as a team. I am proud of our players, staff for staying together, and believing. Great win for us on the road.”

Greensboro had six other players join Peaks in double figures. Langley and Collins each finished with 17 points while Michael Phifer, Marks, and Kevon Meertins each finished with 11 points. Dorsey added 10 points.

The Pride men will return to action Wednesday when they host the Falcons of Pfeiffer University. For more information on Greensboro College men’s basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.