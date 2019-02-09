Elon Women’s Track & Field: Barthelmes Sets New School Record at Darius Dixon Invitational

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Junior Skylar Barthelmes of the Elon University women’s track and field team set a new personal-record in the weight throw, breaking her own school-record as members of the Phoenix completed opening day competition at both the Darius Dixon Invitational and at the David Hemery Valentine Invite on Friday, Feb. 8.

Darius Dixon Invitational Results (.PDF) • David Hemery Valentine Invite Results

Barthelmes threw a new personal-record of 16.97m in the weight throw and was sixth overall in the event at the Darius Dixon Invitational. The Dartmouth, Mass., native broke her own school-record after previously setting it on Feb. 1, at the Camel City Invitational with a distance of 16.70m. Charlotte Bradsher also competed in the event and was 11th overall with her toss of 15.49m.

At the David Hemery Valentine Invite at Boston University, Natacha Savioz set a new personal-record in the 800-meters. The Vouvry, Switzerland, native ran a time of 2:11.62 – the second-fastest time in school history – and was 28th overall. She also ran a 1:17.27 in the 500-meters and was also 28th overall.

Chelsea Smith set a new personal-best time in the 1,000-meters with a time of 2:53.80 in the race, finishing 27th overall. Paige King also established a new personal-record in the race with her time of 2:57.55 and was 38th.

Melissa Anastasakis ran a time of 4:49.13 in the one-mile run – a new personal-best for the Hillsdale, Ontario, native. She qualifies for the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Indoor Championships in the event and was 26th overall.

Coralea Geraniotis qualified for the ECACs in the 5,000-meters after she ran a time of 17:13.47 in the race and finished 23rd. Hannah Preeo ran a time of 10:05.19 in the 3,000-meters, a new best for the freshman.

The Phoenix concludes the second and final day tomorrow, Feb. 9, at both the Darius Dixon Invitational and the David Hemery Valentine Invite.