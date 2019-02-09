Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-North Stokes Boys Basketball:Jake Ledbetter with 22 pts., a career-high night for Phil McDonough with 15 pts., and Andrew Budzinski’s 13 pts. make it a BM kind of evening

Bishop McGuinness 78, North Stokes 75

Danbury, NC

Northwest 1A Conference

Bishop 20 13 19 26 78 North Stokes 18 12 19 26 75

Bishop 78

Jake Ledbetter 22

Phil McDonough 15

Andrew Budzinski 13

Mac McAlhany 8

Niel Ingle 7

Dawson McAlhany 7

Gus O’Hale 6

North Stokes 75

Zack Chesnet 31

Josh McQuinn 19

Ben Chesnet 13

Isaac Wood 9

Christian Shemo 3

Bishop 16-6 (5-3)

North Stokes 16-3 (4-4)

Bishop McGuinness traveled up the mountain to Danbury Friday night to face conference opponent North Stokes. The Villains and Vikings were deadlocked at second place in the Northwest 1A going into the matchup. It would be the Villains that prevailed when the final horn sounded. Junior Jake Ledbetter led the Villains in scoring with 22 and had the steal for the final play of the game. Senior Phil McDonough scored career high 15 points and Andrew Budzinski seemed to find his stride with another double-double (13 & 10). Seniors Gus O’Hale and Phil McDonough hit clutch free throws under a minute to keep it at a two possession game for the Villains. It was McDonough’s back-to-back makes from the line to seal the 78-75 win.

The Villains will play host to rival Mount Airy Tuesday night (Senior Night) at 7:45pm.

Courtesy of Kaleb Money

Bishop McGuinness High School

Varsity Boy’s Basketball Assistant Coach