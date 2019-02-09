Game Report on Community Baptist School-Surry Home School Girls Basketball:CBS falls to SHS/Hannah a guiding Light, leads CBS with 29 points on the night
The CBS Lady Conqueror fell to 18-10 with a Friday night loss to Surry Home School 59-51. Hannah Light led CBS with 29 Points. Next action for the Conquerors will be the Conference Tournament on Tuesday, February 12th.
Courtesy of Bill McKinney with CBS Sports
