Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Ragsdale Boys Basketball:Christian Hampton with 32 pts./10 rebounds and Dean Reiber with 20 points/10 rebounds, plus Johnny Pagano with 12 pts., Brandon Thomas with 10 pts., give Vikes the energy

NORTHWEST GUILFORD 81, RAGSDALE 52

GAME NOTES:

–Northwest Guilford and Ragsdale faced off in a Metro 4-A conference tonight. The Vikings led the entire game cruising to a 29 point victory. Ragsdale’s Boykin got injured in the beginning of the game, which seemed to have a noticeable impact on the Tigers throughout. The Vikings took advantage of transition opportunities and won the defensive battle which ultimately propelled them to a 81-52 victory.

–Christian Hampton led the Vikings with 32 points and 10 rebounds. Dean Reiber had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Johnny Pagano had 12 points and Brandon Thomas had 10 points. Robbie Boulton Jake Kawalec and Josh Humphrey all had 2 points apiece. Khari Carson had 1 point.

–Ragsdale was led by Ford and Wall with 15 points and 11 points. Siler and Lanier each had 6 points on the night. Spillman and Manley had 3 points apiece. Atwater had 2 points.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th NORTHWEST GUILFORD 15 25 15 26 RAGSDALE 12 10 12 18

NORTHWEST GUILFORD 16-6; 5-2

Christian Hampton 32; Dean Reiber 20; Johnny Pagano 12; Brandon Thomas 10; Robbie Boulton 2; Josh Humphrey 2; Jake Kawalec 2; Khari Carson 1

RAGSDALE 13-7; 4-2

Ford 15; Wall 11; Lanier 6; Siler 6; Manley 3; Spillman 3; Atwater 2

Submitted by: Northwest Coaching Staff