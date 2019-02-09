Game Report on Smith-Mount Tabor Boys Basketball:Golden Eagles from Smith fall in OT, Mason(22), Williams(17) and Hargrove(10) scoring leaders for Eagles
Mount Tabor 70, Smith 69 Overtime
Smith- 10(1st) 17(2nd) 17(3rd) 15(4th) 10(OT) 69(Final) Mount Tabor- 15(1st) 12(2nd) 17(3rd) 15(4th) 11(OT) 70(Final)
Smith scorers
Juwelz Hargrove-10
Jordan Williams-17
Silas Mason-22
Nick McMullen-6
Khalid Hinds-9
Tyron Graves-3
Jonathan Campbell- 2
Mount Tabor scorers
S Woodberry-4
Q. Aldridge-24
A. Muse-10
D. Bullard-20
K. Campbell-2
