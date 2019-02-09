High School Basketball Top Boys and Girls Scorers from Friday night’s Games

We have the boys and girls Top Scorers from Friday night’s games and the scores are based on the numbers turned into us at GreensboroSports.com and the numbers that we found from Joe Sirera and his team over at HSXtra, with the News and Record…

The totals for the girls this week are set at 10 points or more and for the boys, we start with 15 points or better, from the Friday night games….If you had numbers that we need to add, send them to us and if we can verify, then we will get them on the list….

Girls Top Scorers from the Friday night games….

29:Hannah Light(Community Baptist School)

27:Symphony Jackson(Dudley HS)

22:Kiera Williams(High Point Central HS)

21:Olivia Stubbs(High Point Central HS)

21:Courtney McMillan(North Davidson HS)…Also with 18 rebounds

18:Danielle White(Mount Tabor HS)

18:Ashley Davis(North Davidson HS)

16:Salem Ward(Central Davidson HS)

15:Reagan Kargo(Northwest Guilford HS)

14:Reagan Maynard(Page HS)

13:Thalia Carter(Northwest Guilford HS)

13:Emily Hege(North Davidson HS)

12:Anna Schmedes(Page HS)

10:Quinzia Fulmore(Dudley HS)

10:Briana Paul(Bishop McGuinness HS)

10:Karia Wilson(North Forsyth HS)

Boys Top Scorers from the Friday night games….

33:Themus Fulks(North Davidson HS)

32:Chris Hampton(Northwest Guilford HS)

31:Zack Chesnutt(North Stokes HS)

23:Jamel Marbury(High Point Central HS)

22:Silas Mason(Smith HS)

22:Jake Ledbetter(Bishop McGuinness HS)

22:Quest Aldridge(Mount Tabor HS)

22:Dillon Bullard(Mount Tabor HS)

21:Jake Miller(Rockingham County HS)

20:Dean Reiber(Northwest Guilford HS)

19:Josh McQuinn(North Stokes HS)

18:Camian Shell(WS Parkland HS)

17:Grant Braydon(WS Reagan HS)

16:Jackson Helms(Northern Guilford HS)

15:Keyshaun Langley(Southwest Guilford HS)

15:Kobe Langley(Southwest Guilford HS)

15:Jordan Williams(Smith HS)

15:Jaay Ford(Ragsdale HS)

15:Ty Lyles(East Forsyth HS)

15:Phil McDonough(Bishop McGuinness HS)

15:Jalen Deatherage(WS Reagan HS)