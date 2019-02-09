McGlynn, Feldman Power Elon WLAX By Campbell 15-5

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Behind four goals apiece from Mae McGlynn and Bella Feldman, Elon University women’s lacrosse earned a 15-5 opening-day victory on the road at Campbell on Saturday, Feb. 9, inside Barker-Lane Stadium.

THE RUNDOWN

Scoring the first three goals of the game, Elon (1-0) rookie Kaley Thompson sandwiched two of the three goals in the first seven minutes with fellow rookie Bella Feldman getting on the board between Thompson’s two strikes.

Following a two-goal burst by the Camels (0-1), the Phoenix opened up a seven-goal lead with a 6-0 run spanning 9:14 of game action to pull ahead 9-2 with 7:18 to play in the first half. During the run, Mae McGlynn scored three times with Blair Kessler adding her first two collegiate goals. Grace Simpson also scored her first of the season during the streak.

Though Campbell ended the run with 4:59 to play in the half, Elon’s defense had a strong showing in keeping the Camels off the board for 26 consecutive minutes between the first and second halves while building a 12-3 lead with the first three goals of the second half on the way to the 10-goal win.

HIGHLIGHTS

McGlynn’s four goals set a new career high for the Skaneateles, N.Y., native. She also picked up one ground ball on the day. Feldman matched McGlynn’s offensive output with four goals in her first collegiate game, connecting on 3-of-4 free position shots. Thompson’s day finished with two goals, three draw controls and one ground ball while Kessler added two goals and a ground ball. Paulina DiFatta made 10 saves in her Elon debut while also leading the team with three ground balls. Gillian Curran finished with six draw controls and Carleigh Goldstein had two ground balls and two caused turnovers.

Campbell’s five goals on the day came from five different scorers. Both Preseason All-Big South selections Melissa Placek and Sam Carey picked up four draw controls apiece and Amanda Chasin finished with a team-best two ground balls.

NOTES

-Elon has now defeated Campbell 15-5 in each of its last two games against the Camels. It won 15-5 at Rudd Field in the last meeting between the two on Feb. 4, 2017.

-The Phoenix is now 4-2 on opening day in program history. It has won four of the last five season openers with the lone loss coming last season at No. 20 Duke.

-Saturday’s game marked the 200th career game as a collegiate head coach for Josh Hexter.

-Elon has now won five consecutive true road games going back to March 18, 2018, in beating Coastal Carolina, Hofstra, Delaware, Drexel and Campbell on their home fields.

-The win is Elon’s 14th against Big South competition, marking the most over a single conference for the Phoenix.

-Gillian Curran’s six draw controls fell one short of cracking the record book for most in a game in program history.

-Mae McGlynn’s four goals doubled her career total entering Saturday’s game after scoring two during her rookie season.

UP NEXT

Elon will open its nine-game home slate on Saturday, Feb. 16, with a 1 p.m. game against Virginia. All home lacrosse games throughout the season are free to attend.