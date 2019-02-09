Women’s College Basketball Final: Guilford 72, Bridgewater 57:Lindsay Gauldin(Northwest Guilford HS) posted a team-high 18 points

Courtesy of Bob Lowe, Guilford College assistant SID:

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lindsay Gauldin(Northwest Guilford HS)

posted a team-high 18 points as Guilford College won its seventh straight game,

72-57, over visiting Bridgewater College. The victory also clinched an Old Dominion

Athletic Conference (ODAC) regular season championship for the

Quakers.

The Quakers improved to 18-5 and 15-2 in the ODAC. GC has now won

11-of-12 and 16-of-18 of its last outings. The Eagles dropped to 14-9

and 8-8 in conference play.

Gauldin was 5-of-8 shooting, made 7-of-8 free throws and grabbed a

game-best eight rebounds for the home club. Calyn Davis and Julie

Carini both contributed 14 points for Guilford. Miracle Walters (13

points) was the fourth Quaker to record digits in the game. Brianna

Allen netted eight points and fell two points short of having all five

starters recorded double figures. Davis had four steals in the

contest.

Bridgewater never led in the game. Helped by Gauldin’s eight points,

GC led 16-13 after the first quarter. Madison Baum tallied eight

points in the first period for BC, too. Bridgewater rallied to tie the

contest twice in the second period, the second time at 22-22 with 3:20

left in the half. The home team, however, outscored the Eagles 5-2 the

rest of the way and Guilford held a 27-24 edge at the break.

Guilford blew the game open in the third quarter. The Quakers shot

9-of-15 in the period and outscored BC 27-14 in the stanza. GC’s

biggest lead was 17 points after Gauldin’s three-pointer with 1:36

left in the third quarter pushed the score to 52-35. In the final

period, Briana Moore hit two free throws with 3:37 remaining to close

the margin to 63-55, but the visitors got no closer.

Moore recorded a game-high 20 points for the Eagles. She was 8-of-15

from the field and collected a team-best six rebounds. Baum netted 10

points in the game, with just two coming in the final three quarters.

Guilford held Rebecca Harvey to eight points (2-10 shooting), six

below her season average.

Guilford shot 49-percent (24-49) to BC’s 40-percent (21-53) for the

game. The Quakers committed 12 turnovers and forced 20 Bridgewater

miscues. Bridgewater won the battle of the boards, 33-30.

The Quakers host William Peace University on Monday (2/11). The

non-conference contest begins at 5:30 p.m.