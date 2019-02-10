2019 NCCA East-West All-Star Men’s Soccer Rosters Announced:Jason Allred(Northwest Guilford HS) head coach for the West

The NCCA is pleased to announce the rosters for the 2019 East-West All-Star

men’s soccer match to be played July 16 at MacPherson Stadium. The match will

feature some of the best recently graduated soccer players from around the

state. The rosters are below.

2019 NCCA East-West All-Star Men’s Soccer

East

# Player Ht. Wt. Pos. School Coach 1 Geovanni Abril 5'9 155 M/F Rosewood Edward Maldonado 2 Dennis Andino 5'11 167 D Clayton John Asmussen 3 James Boegel Jr. 6' 172 GK Leesville Road Paul Dinkenore 4 Rush Campbell 6' 153 D Southern Lee Vincent Frye 5 Dylan Enseling 5'11 160 F Green Hope David Corsbie 6 Reed Franck 5'11 170 D New Hanover Theodore Rennie 7 Collin Hinnant 5'11 160 M Dixon Kevin Hart 8 Hunter Lee 5'11 161 F Cleveland Michael Pritchard 9 Tom Morioka 5'9 150 M/F Chapel Hill Jason Curtis 10 Benjamin Noga 5'6 140 M Leesville Road Paul Dinkenor 11 Luka Noronha 5'9 150 M Woods Charter Graeme Stewart 12 Parker Norris 5'10 160 M/F Clinton Brad Spell 13 Patrick ONeill 6'2 175 D Green Hope David Corsbie 14 Marcos Reyes 5'5 120 M/F East Duplin Joey Jones 15 Ryan Smith 5'11 155 D Chapel Hill Jason Curtis 16 Cameron Thayer 6'2 169 F Hoggard Dwight Findaly

Coach: Eddie Maldonado

West

# Player Ht. Wt. Pos. School Coach 1 Jair Alvarez 5'7 147 F Watauga Joshua Honeycutt 2 Miguel Alvarez 5'6 130 F South Mecklenburg Eric White 3 Rami Bikdash 5'9 160 F NW Guilford Jason Allred 4 Nicholas Carter 5'8 145 F Northern Guilford Aaron King 5 Ryan Cowie 6'3 165 M Hough David Smith 6 Dilan Esperilla 6' 150 M Newton-Conover Angelo Palozzi 7 Buddy Ferguson 6'1 170 D Mount Tabor Jay Benfield 8 Jordan Fiorani 6'0 155 D/M West Forsyth Jeffrey Williams 9 Adam Fox 6'1 170 D Grimsley Matt Martineau 10 Joshua Fuhrman 6'3 160 GK Statesville Eric Hanson 11 Walter Gomez 5'6 160 M East Mecklenburg Timothy Long 12 Henry Jones 6'1 170 D Asheville Mike Flowe 13 David Neil 6'4 175 D Reagan Shane Maullin 14 Matthew Rank 6'2 165 D Providence Nicolas Sosa 15 Chris Sepessy 5'10 135 M Wesleyan Christian Scott Reitnour 16 Billy Sunthang 5'7 130 M RJ Reynolds Antonio Sabio

Coach: Jason Allred