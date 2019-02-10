2019 NCCA East-West All-Star Men’s Soccer Rosters Announced:Jason Allred(Northwest Guilford HS) head coach for the West

The NCCA is pleased to announce the rosters for the 2019 East-West All-Star
men’s soccer match to be played July 16 at MacPherson Stadium. The match will
feature some of the best recently graduated soccer players from around the
state. The rosters are below.

2019 NCCA East-West All-Star Men’s Soccer

East

#    Player                   Ht.     Wt.   Pos.    School            Coach
1    Geovanni  Abril          5'9    155    M/F    Rosewood           Edward     Maldonado
2    Dennis      Andino      5'11    167    D      Clayton            John     Asmussen
3    James      Boegel Jr.     6'    172    GK     Leesville Road     Paul     Dinkenore
4    Rush      Campbell        6'    153    D      Southern Lee       Vincent     Frye
5    Dylan      Enseling    5'11    160    F       Green Hope         David     Corsbie
6    Reed      Franck       5'11    170    D       New Hanover        Theodore Rennie
7    Collin      Hinnant    5'11    160    M       Dixon              Kevin     Hart
8    Hunter      Lee        5'11    161    F       Cleveland          Michael     Pritchard
9    Tom      Morioka       5'9    150    M/F      Chapel Hill        Jason     Curtis
10    Benjamin  Noga        5'6    140    M        Leesville Road     Paul     Dinkenor
11    Luka      Noronha     5'9    150    M        Woods Charter      Graeme     Stewart
12    Parker      Norris    5'10    160    M/F     Clinton            Brad     Spell
13    Patrick      ONeill   6'2    175    D        Green Hope         David     Corsbie
14    Marcos      Reyes     5'5    120    M/F      East Duplin        Joey     Jones
15    Ryan      Smith       5'11    155    D       Chapel Hill        Jason     Curtis
16    Cameron      Thayer   6'2    169    F        Hoggard            Dwight     Findaly

Coach: Eddie Maldonado

West

#    Player                   Ht.    Wt.    Pos.            School                Coach
1    Jair       Alvarez       5'7    147    F               Watauga               Joshua Honeycutt
2    Miguel       Alvarez     5'6    130    F               South Mecklenburg     Eric    White
3    Rami       Bikdash       5'9    160    F               NW Guilford           Jason Allred
4    Nicholas   Carter        5'8    145    F               Northern Guilford     Aaron King
5    Ryan       Cowie         6'3    165    M               Hough                 David Smith
6    Dilan       Esperilla    6'    150    M                Newton-Conover        Angelo Palozzi
7    Buddy       Ferguson     6'1    170    D               Mount Tabor           Jay Benfield
8    Jordan       Fiorani     6'0    155    D/M             West Forsyth          Jeffrey Williams
9    Adam       Fox           6'1    170    D               Grimsley              Matt    Martineau
10    Joshua       Fuhrman    6'3    160    GK              Statesville           Eric    Hanson
11    Walter       Gomez      5'6    160    M               East Mecklenburg      Timothy Long
12    Henry       Jones       6'1    170    D               Asheville             Mike    Flowe
13    David       Neil        6'4    175    D               Reagan                Shane Maullin
14    Matthew       Rank      6'2    165    D               Providence            Nicolas Sosa
15    Chris       Sepessy     5'10    135    M              Wesleyan Christian    Scott Reitnour
16    Billy       Sunthang    5'7    130    M               RJ Reynolds           Antonio Sabio

Coach: Jason Allred

