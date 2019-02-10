Barker’s One-Hitter Helps Elon Softball Phoenix Defeat Mountaineers, 3-0

ELON, N.C. – Behind a complete-game, one hitter from redshirt junior pitcher Abby Barker, the Elon University softball team closed out its opening weekend tournament with a 3-0 victory over Appalachian State on Sunday, Feb. 10, at Hunt Softball Park.

The Phoenix improved to 4-0 after sweeping the field of Appalachian State, Eastern Kentucky and Longwood at its tournament. The Mountaineers went to 1-3 on the season.

“I was really pleased on how everything went this weekend,” said Phoenix head coach Kathy Bocock. “I was impressed by the leadership of our senior class and a lot of the underclassmen stepped up too in a big way. To earn four wins against some solid teams was huge for this group and I am really pleased with how everything turned out.”

In the Circle: Barker (2-0) cruised through the Mountaineers’ lineup, allowing just one hit on the day while fanning four batters and walking one in just 72 pitches.

At the Plate: Elon had eight hits on the day with Allie Eith leading the way going 2-of-3 at the plate…She also added an RBI along with Rebecca Murray, Elise Walton and Ashtyn Foddrell…Murray and Foddrell also added a double to their stat lines.

The Rundown

Elon got things going early in the bottom of the first. Erica Serafini and Ally Repko reached on one-out singles with Serafini moving all the way to third on Repko’s base hit. A fielder’s choice by Walton plated Serafini and gave the Phoenix the early 1-0 advantage.

In the second frame, Callie Horn led off the inning with a free pass before she scored on a one-out double down the left field line from Foddrell to put Elon ahead 2-0. Foddrell reached third on the play after advancing on the throw and scored on Eith’s RBI single to right center.

Both teams went scoreless over the next three innings, but Elon added some cushion to its lead in the bottom of the sixth. Lauryn Clarke opened the inning with a single up the middle and scored off a Murray double to left center. The run gave the Phoenix the 3-0 lead going into the seventh frame.

Barker would waste no time setting down the order in the final inning as she closed out the game retiring 16 batters in a row to help the Phoenix to the 3-0 victory.

On Deck

The Phoenix is on the road this Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Charlotte for a midweek contest. That game is scheduled for 4 p.m.