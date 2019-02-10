College Baseball Final: Berea 7, Guilford 3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Isaac Peters and Dacci Chambers both had three hits as Berea College defeated Guilford College, 7-3, on the final day of the Huntingdon Firehouse Classic Tournament on Sunday afternoon.

The Mountaineers improved to 1-2 on the season after TC Eads (1-0) pitched seven innings and earned the win. He scattered six hits and allowed three runs (two earned).

Quaker starter Zach Dinkins (0-1) took the loss despite allowing just one earned run in six innings. Guilford, however, had five errors in the game and Berea scored five runs off of Dinkins. Fellow junior Brody Holloman surrendered one run in the seventh and freshman Joey Hegeman gave up one run in the eighth inning.

Berea plated a single unearned run in the bottom of the first, but Guilford tied it in the top of the second. Freshman Bryce Vestal reached on an error and was brought home by a single by Ryan Hill. Hill, a junior, went 2-for-4 with one RBI in the game.

The Quakers tied the game at 3-3 after scoring twice in the sixth frame. Senior Brett Shapcott drove in Mitchell Stumpo and Logan King to knot the contest. King doubled to lead off the inning and Stumpo reached on a fielder’s choice two batters later.

Berea then tacked on two runs in the bottom of the sixth and scored once in the seventh and eight innings. The Mountaineers out-hit the Quakers, 9-6.

Trailing 6-3 in the eighth Guilford brought the tying run to the plate with one out, but could not score. In the top of ninth, the Quakers stranded two more runners. GC left 11 runners on base in the contest.

The Quakers (0-3) play at William Peace University on Wednesday (2/13). The non-conference game begins at 5 p.m.