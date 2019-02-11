NCISAA State Basketball Tournament Pairings for 2019 with GDS, WES, Caldwell, HPCA, WCD, Burlington School and more
They are all here with the Greensboro Day School boys and girls, same for Wesleyan Christian Academy with the WCA girls grabbing a #2 seed on the Girls 4-A side with (10-12) record, GDS girls at #8, GDS boys #2 on the boys 4-A side, wit Charlotte Christian #1 at (27-1)..High Point Christian Academy boys in here, the Burlington School boys and girls, Westchester Country Day, Caldwell Academy and more with 4-A, 3-A, 2-A and 1-A levels and this is the first time we have seen the 4-A level for the NCISAA?North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association…
CLICK HERE for the Boys NCISAA Tournament seedings and pairings….
CLICK HERE for the Girls NCISAA Tournament seedings and pairings….
